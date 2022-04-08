Lauren Jauregui Joins Banks on North American Tour

Today, award-winning singer and songwriter Lauren Jauregui announces that she will join BANKS' upcoming North American "The Serpentina Tour," produced by Live Nation. The tour will kick off in Austin, TX on July 11, hitting major cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. They will also be joined by Cautious Clay in New York and Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit here.

Most recently, Lauren released the first episode of her Attunement podcast, available exclusively on Patreon. Titled "Self-Love," the episode featured special guest author, poet, and activist, Sonya Renee Taylor who founded The Body is Not An Apology movement. The two discuss the concept of "radical self love" as a way to combat "white supremacist delusion," the effects radical self love has on the potential future, and dive deep into reflections of their down growth in their personal journeys. Other guests from this season will span a versatile array of artists and creatives of every kind.

In November 2021, Lauren released her carefully crafted and personal debut project PRELUDE, where she took the reins, executive produced the project, and penned or co-wrote each song. The project saw features from 6lack and Vic Mensa and a collaboration with Timbaland, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, Cosmopolitan, and PAPER who praised that "Jauregui is able to transport listeners to a new place with PRELUDE - one that's sexy and intriguing, all while working through trauma and trepidation for life..."

Tour Dates

July 11 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

July 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

July 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 16 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

July 17 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

July 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

July 20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

July 22 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

July 23 - Toronto, ON - History

July 25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

July 27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

August 2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

August 5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater

August 7 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

August 8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

August 10 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

August 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

August 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren