Lauren Davidson Releases Breakup Anthem 'Thinking About You'

Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of contemporary country music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can't get enough.

May. 24, 2021  

Country newcomer Lauren Davidson has released her highly anticipated single titled "Thinking About You" on all digital platforms. You can stream the new single by clicking here.

"Thinking About You" is featured on ACM's New Music Friday playlist, The Nash News, Country Swag, and Country Sway's Undiscovered, Notable, and Highly Addictive Releases feature, and many additional editorial and playlists.

In the past year, Lauren's been featured on several editorials including Apple's Best New Songs, Spotify's New Music Nashville, and Apple's New In Country playlist editorial.

She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR's "Unleash The Beast" tour.


