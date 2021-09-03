Lauren Alaina's Releases 'Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World' Album

Multi-Platinum-selling rising superstar Lauren Alaina releases her new and most personal and soul-shifting album "Sitting Pretty On Top of the World", available now! The new LP, Alaina's third full-length album for Mercury Nashville, follows on the heels of her two critically-acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, "Getting Good" EP and "Getting Over Him" EP.

Lauren partners with Opry Entertainment and her friend Blake Shelton's Ole Red in downtown Nashville for a Sitting Pretty On Top of the World album release Livestream celebration on Tuesday, September 7 at 8:30 PM Central. The show is free and open to the public. Lauren will introduce and perform songs from the new album. In addition to the live audience, the livestream event will be available to fans all over the world through both Lauren's Facebook page and Ole Red's Facebook page.

Alongside award-winning songwriters Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, David Garcia, Ben Johnson, and more, Lauren co-wrote 14 of the 15 songs on Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, including her current single "Getting Over Him," featuring Jon Pardi, which is climbing the country charts.

In addition to her new release, the 'Fall of Lauren Alaina' includes the Georgia native also starring in a Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" premiering on September 11. On November 23, her inspirational book, Getting Good At Being You will be released. The book is available for presale now wherever books are sold.