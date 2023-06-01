Lauren Alaina to Release Six New Songs Next Week

Sometimes going home is all it takes to find what's next. Turning the key on a new chapter today, Lauren Alaina is back, announcing her first release since signing to Big Loud Records. Unlocked, her six-song return, is out everywhere June 9.

Standing firmly in who she's always been – an all-grown-up girl from small town Rossville, Georgia, devoted to country music and inspired to make it her own – Unlocked delivers a set of new music anchored in truth, digging deeper and stretching her further, both musically and personally, than ever before.

“It's been 13 years since we first met, and until a couple of years ago, I don't know that I ever slowed down for more than a day or two at a time,” Alaina reflects. “I spent more time with the people that matter most to me – my family, my fiancé, my friends – during that period than I had in years. This music comes from my heart and my hometown. I am who I am because of where and who I come from, and I'm more me today than I've ever been. I can't wait to unlock this next chapter with you.”

Announced first on her socials this morning, Alaina laid the foundation for the new EP with a minute and four-second teaser, narrating over b-roll footage of her time in the studio creating the project with musical mastermind / diamond-certified producer Joey Moi.

Unpacking different aspects of who she is – a heart-bearing lyricist, sass-riddled girls' girl, last call closer, deep-feeling empath, and 28-year-old, confident, complicated, ever-evolving woman – Alaina strips back every layer, inviting fans to see her as they never have.

Created by an assembly of Nashville talents, the six-track tacks on cuts by artists Cole Swindell, Ella Langley, and Luke Bryan, mainstay hit makers Josh Osborne, Parker Welling, and Hunter Phelps, and upstart newcomers Emily Landis, Rocky Block, John Byron, and Lydia Vaughan among others. It also features a cheeky duet with red-hot collaborator and friend, Lainey Wilson.

UNLOCKED TRACKLIST

A Walk In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling) Hangovers (John Byron, Greylan James, Josh Osborne, Matt Roy) Don't Judge A Woman (Autumn McEntire, Joybeth Taylor, Sarah Allison Turner) Smaller The Town (Zach Crowell, Joel Hutsell, Cole Swindell, Hunter Phelps) Like Her (Trannie Anderson, Joe Fox, Emily Landis, Ella Langley) Thicc As Thieves (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Lauren Alaina, Rocky Block, Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Jacob Durrett, Parker Welling)

All songs produced by Joey Moi

Pre-add / pre-save Unlocked here.

Tonight, Alaina gives fans a first taste of the six-pack, releasing “A Walk In The Bar” and “Hangovers.”

Next week, Alaina will bring the heat to Nashville's CMA Fest, speaking at Billboard's Country Live in Conversation event on June 7 and performing the new music on the Chevy Riverfront Stage June 8 at 11:30am CT. She'll keep the party going at her fan club Suburban Cowgirl bash at Brooklyn Bowl on June 9 at 11am CT. For more tour dates, click here.

ABOUT LAUREN ALAINA

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina is unlocking a new era, releasing her debut EP with the label on June 9, 2023. The six-song set fittingly titled Unlocked reintroduces the multi-faceted star, stripping back every layer and allowing fans to know her more than ever before.

Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and Jason Aldean. She's headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices.

The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS' Beyond The Edge, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.

Image by Robby Klein