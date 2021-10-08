Laurel Premo Releases New Album 'Golden Loam'

Michigan artist Laurel Premo's new album, Golden Loam, is out today, October 8.

The album's a beautiful mix of electric guitar and lap steel, re-interpreting old ballads and instrumentals, with originals as well and some vocals. Laurel just put out a new video for "On My Way To See Nancy", an instrumental piece from the music of Appalachian mountain musician Edden Hammons of West Virginia.

Laurel Premo's latest solo work presents original and traditional music voiced on finger-style electric guitar and lap steel. Perhaps by its most honest classification "roots guitar," the sonic vocabulary of Golden Loam is informed by guitar's antecedents in American traditions - fiddle and banjo, the rhythms, melody and intonation therein, as well as that music's relationship to movement. Glowing, droning, tugging, scraping, revolving, Premo bears renewed electric dirt, the golden loam layered by centuries of folk.

Golden Loam was self produced and recorded during the pandemic lockdown of summer/fall 2020. The majority of the record is solo performance, but two featured collaborators are woven in to this embodied rhythmic collection.

Laurel Premo is a Michigan-based artist who has been writing, arranging music and touring since 2009 with vocal and instrumental roots acts. She is internationally known from her duo Red Tail Ring.

Listen to the new album here: