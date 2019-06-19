Laura Stevenson Audiotree Session Is Out Now, Plus European Tour Starts Today

Back in May, Laura Stevenson taped a live session at Audiotree's studio in Chicago, performing stripped down and intimate versions of songs drawn from her recent LP, "The Big Freeze." As of today, the session is available to stream/watch/download and can be found here. For this performance, Laura is accompanied by Mike Campbell (bass guitar), Shawn Alpay (cello), and Sammy Niss (drums).

LAURA STEVENSON ON AUDIOTREE



Laura also just wrapped up a string of dates with Craig Finn and tonight she'll kick off her U.K/European leg of the tour in Amsterdam. Find the complete list of dates below.



Recorded in her childhood home during the dead of winter, The Big Freezerepresents a pivotal step for Stevenson. For the first time on record, her voice and guitar are in clear focus. And though it is easily the darkest album of Stevenson's career, it is also without a doubt her most powerful.



A decade after making her solo debut, Stevenson has found her sweet spot as a singer-songwriter. The emotionally barbed storytelling, stripped-down delivery, and orchestral flair weave together symbiotically, a testament to how far Stevenson has come as a musical autodidact.



- Pitchfork



While her peers will gladly shout her praises from the rooftops, the singer is content to quietly make art on her own terms, which she has done on her stunning fifth album, 'The Big Freeze.'



- Noisey



Laura Stevenson's fifth solo LP is lovely and harrowing, an immersive dive into topics that range from loneliness to self-harm to the mundanities of age.



- The A.V. Club



PURCHASE "THE BIG FREEZE"





LAURA STEVENSON ON TOUR



6.19 - Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

6.20 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly

6.21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

6.22 - Exeter, UK @ Cavern

6.23 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

6.25 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

6.26 - Manchester, UK @ Night People

6.27 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

6.28 - Lyon, FR @ Le Farmer

6.29 - Milano, IT @ Mare Culturale Urbano

7.3 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's





