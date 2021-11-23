Laura Jane Grace Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!, The Devouring Mothers) is excited to announce her upcoming March 2022 Canadian headline tour.

Touring with support from acclaimed Bristol, UK songwriter Lande Hekt and punk duo Mobina Galore, Grace will be hitting all parts of Canada, including Montreal, QC on March 5, Toronto, ON on March 9, London, ON on March 13, Winnipeg, MB on March 16, Calgary, AB on March 19, Vancouver, BC on March 22 and many more. A full listing of dates can be found below and tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, November 26 at 1 p.m. EST.

Half recorded at Laura Jane Grace's TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, IL and half recorded at Electric Eel in St. Louis, MO and mixed by her Devouring Mothers bandmate Marc Hudson, At War With The Silverfish, Grace's follow-up to her critically acclaimed solo album Stay Alive, finds her in a range of stripped-back, poignant modes that amount to an honest and holistic account of our shared humanity.

"These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects," Grace says of her new EP. Unafraid to spotlight open wounds and tangled feelings, she conveys the distinctive pluck that has defined her work with Against Me! and The Devouring Mothers but with the intimate energy of home recording with an acoustic guitar. The album is not a clarion call, but a tender invitation. It is a necessary capsule of a woman's artistic pulse; love, longing and loneliness told in affecting turns of phrase.

"Three of hearts/Two of them are broken/One of them is gold/All of them are worthless," she sings on opener "Three of Hearts," admitting later that she's the "...surest sucker that you'll ever see." This vulnerable posture drives much of that album, like on "Lolo 13," where Grace pines for a love she never had, and on "Yesterday Pt. II," where she remembers a lover's goodbye with visceral intensity. "I know I sound insane," she repeats three times on the latter, imparting anxiety and resolve at once. It's a device she employs through the record, deftly illustrating the mental gymnastics on the roads to self doubt and self acceptance.

Amid the emotional outpouring are piercing scenes of isolated domestic life - the endless cups of reheated java ("Day Old Coffee"), the relief of reconnecting with an old friend ("Electro-Static Sweep"). And then there is her old friend, Chicago, a city by now her home but not without its pain points. "Way out here on the edge of oblivion/May as well be Skokie, you'd have been so lucky for Berwyn," she sings on "Long Dark Night," surveying the landscape of her new Northside home, not the "hip" part of town but one vital to its cultural diversity.

Reflecting on the album's interiority, Grace acknowledges the universal nature of many of its themes - how her highly personal accounts bloom into broader human connection. "I've learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return," she says. "Every song is an act of faith; you don't necessarily know why you're singing it other than you know you've got to sing it."

Laura Jane Grace will be making the following appearances in 2021 and 2022. Dates below with more to be added soon.

Tour Dates

DECEMBER

10 - Tampa, FL - The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

11 - Tampa, FL - The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

27 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

28 - Worcester, PA - The Palladium #

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

MARCH 2022

03 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room *

05 - Montreal, QC - Le National *

06 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *

08 - Oshawa, ON - Stage 44 *

09 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

11 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's *

12 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks *

13 - London, ON - London Music Hall *

14 - Greater Sudbury, ON - Place Des Arts *

16 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre & Lounge *

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *

19 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage *

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room *

22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

23 - Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse *

^ - w/ Pohgoh

# - supporting Thursday

* - Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore supporting

Listen to her new EP here: