Latin Music Superstar Sebastián Yatra Scores Four Latin Grammy Nominations

These new nominations follow 13 career nominations from the Latin GRAMMYs.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Latin music superstar Sebastián Yatra continues his year of career-highs this morning landing 4 Latin GRAMMYs nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Song. These new nominations follow 13 career nominations from the Latin GRAMMYs.

The Colombian singer-songwriter's multi-platinum album 'Dharma,' nominated for "Album of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Album," and his upgraded deluxe release 'Dharma+', showcases an abundance of sonic experiences and eclectic sounds touting the genre-bending talent's strengths in lyricising relatable emotions; he presents some of his most honest and successful work yet.

Since releasing his smash single "Tacones Rojos," nominated for "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Song," which broke chart-records as a leading Latin pop song outlier among a genre buoyed by reggaeton, Sebastián Yatra has continued to impress global audiences, most recently on his 21-date North American Dharma Tour. The chart-topping multi-instrumentalist brings his 'Dharma' album to life with a captivating 24-song set that's passionate, musical, electric and full of dancing.

"The North American leg of his Dharma world tour, through November, marks the first time he's performed solo on this side of the globe," USA Today shares this morning, "but with a stage presence like that, you wouldn't be able to tell. At the recent YouTube theater show, "Yatra knew how to reach the hearts of young people and their families from the Inglewood theater stage," the LA Times writes about the 90-minute show the Latin superstar put on over the weekend.

The 27-year old multi-hyphenate has amassed 23 Billion combined streams and nearly 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotions and his mellifluous voice melts hearts across the globe.

The Colombian talent has graced prestigious international magazine covers and showcased his debut acting role on Netflix's "Once Upon A time...Happily Never After" this year alongside his recurring role as a vocal coach on The Voice Kids Spain.

Remaining Sebastián Yatra 'Dharma Tour' North American Dates

Thursday Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
Friday Sep 30 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Philips
Saturday Oct 1 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Friday Oct 7 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Saturday Oct 8 - New York, NY @ United Palace
Sunday Oct 9 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Saturday Nov 12 - San Juan, PR @ Coca Cola Music Hall

