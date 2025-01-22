Larkin Poe Share Song 'Easy Love Pt. 1' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – are kicking off the new year with their latest single, “Easy Love Pt. 1,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. The track heralds Larkin Poe’s upcoming new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24. Pre-orders are available now.

“‘Easy Love Pt. 1’ is, hands down, the truest and most detailed love song I’ve ever written,” says Rebecca Lovell. “As referenced in the lyrics: there is in fact an Eiffel Tower recreation in Paris, TX. And yes, it does have a little cowboy hat on top. We can’t wait to perform this song live, the instrumental interlude creates a trippy little 70’s rock ’n’ roll moment that we can’t wait to jam out.”

Having just appeared with Ringo Starr at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, Larkin Poe will mark this week’s arrival of Bloom with an eagerly awaited late-night TV performance of “Easy Love Pt. 1” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, set for tonight, January 22 (check local listings).

Bloom – which follows 2023’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Blood Harmony – was first unveiled this fall following Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such recently released singles as the passionately mindful “Little Bit,” the contemplative opening track, “Mockingbird,” the lush, blues-soaked “If God Is A Woman,” and the genre-bending “Bluephoria,” all accompanied by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Presented by the Americana Music Association, Larkin Poe’s prestigious “Duo/Group of the Year” victory marked the latest achievement in what is proving a landmark 2024 for the dynamic sister duo, beginning earlier this year with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for 2023’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Bloom now sees Larkin Poe venturing further along on their evolving musical journey with a collection of songs that resonate with introspection, authenticity, and a profound connection to their roots in American music. Produced and largely co-written by Megan, Rebecca, and Tyler Bryant, the album marks a significant evolution for Larkin Poe, reflecting a synergy that extends beyond mere musical partnership. Already hailed for the sincerity of their songcraft, the Lovell sisters now place an even greater spotlight on their gift for storytelling, delving deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences. With their distinctive blend of poetic lyricism, masterful instrumentation, and soulful harmonies, songs like “Little Bit” and the gritty punk-energized anthem “Pearls” affirm their willingness to confront current realities while staying true to their musical heritage. A triumphant celebration of the authentic self, Bloom fully cements Larkin Poe’s status as modern torchbearers of American roots music, inviting their ever-growing fan following to flourish and thrive alongside them.

“Bloom” is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real. In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations.”

In addition, Larkin Poe have united with a pair of indisputable British rock legends for a series of remarkable collaborations. First, the duo are featured on Elvis Costello’s recently released King Of America & Other Realms box set, performing a new version of his “That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving.” Costello – along with T-Bone Burnett in their guise as The Coward Brothers – also invited Larkin Poe to join them for exclusive live performances on both CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS Saturday Morning. What’s more, Larkin Poe have teamed with the one and only Ringo Starr on his just-released new album, Look Up, joining Billy Strings for a featured appearance on the new T-Bone Burnett-composition, “Rosetta.”

Long praised as one of hardest touring acts on the road today, Larkin Poe will celebrate Bloom with a very special appearance at Nashville, TN’s historic Grand Ole Opry commemorating “Opry 100” on Friday, January 24, alongside performances from The Oak Ridge Boys, and more. Saturday, January 25 will then see the duo hitting Nashville’s Grimey’s New & Preloved Music for an intimate in-store performance, album signing and “block party” featuring flash tattoos, Bloom lattes, an embroidery station, and more. From there, Larkin Poe will cross the Atlantic for a visit to London’s Rough Trade East that includes an in-store performance and album signing session as well as an additional matinee live performance, both set for Tuesday, January 28.

The epic Bloom Tour officially gets underway April 8 at St. Louis, MO’s The Hawthorn and then travels North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through November. Highlights include headline dates at such vaunted venues as Denver, CO’s Ogden Theatre (April 11), Vancouver, BC’s Commodore Ballroom (April 19), Los Angeles, CA’s The Fonda Theatre (April 23), San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 25), Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club (May 9), New York, NY’s Irving Plaza (May 10), Minneapolis, MN’s First Avenue (May 16), and Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (May 29). Special guests for North America include Parker Milsap (April 8-27) and Amythyst Kiah (May 8-17). In addition, top-billed festival performances in 2025 include Del McCoury’s DelFest in Cumberland, MD (May 22-26), Floyd, VA’s FloydFest (July 23-27) and Las Vegas, NV’s Big Blues Bender (September 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

LARKIN POE – THE BLOOM TOUR 2025

JANUARY

24 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

25 – Nashville, TN – Grimey’s New & Preloved Music (In-Store Performance,

Album Signing, “Block Party”)

28 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (Matinee – In-Store Performance Only)

28 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (Evening – In-Store Performance & Album Signing)

FEBRUARY

16 – Morgantown, VA – Mountain Stage

MARCH

21 – 26 – Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

APRIL

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

10 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

15 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

18 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

22 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts *

23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues *

27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre *

MAY

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^

10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza ^

12 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur ^

14 – Toronto, ONT – The Concert Hall ^

16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

17 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^

22-26 - Cumberland, MD – DelFest †

29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

30 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

JUNE

1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

JULY

23-27 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest †

SEPTEMBER

4-7 – Las Vegas, NV – Big Blues Bender †

OCTOBER

17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

19 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

21 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

24 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

25 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

26 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

28 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Circus

30 – Frederiksberg, Denmark – Falkoner Center

NOVEMBER

1 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

2 – Warsaw, Poland – Klub Stodola

4 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

5 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

8 – Geneva, Switzerland – Salle De L’Alhambra

9 – Nimes, France – La Paloma

12 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu Dos Recreios

14 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera

15 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 1

16 – Bordeaux, France – Le Rocher de Palmer

18 – Clermont-Ferrand, France – Le Cooperative de Mai

19 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

21 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

* w/ Special Guest Parker Millsap

^ w/ Special Guest Amythyst Kiah

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

Comments