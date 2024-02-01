Lana Del Rey to Release New Country Album 'Lasso'

The new album will be released in September.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Lana Del Rey will be releasing a new country album this year.

The Grammy-nominee's new album will be called "Lasso" and will be out in September, she announced at a recent Billboard event.

"We're going country," she announced to the crowd. "I do it, I said it, it's happening."

Del Rey also revealed that Jack Antonoff – who has also worked with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more – is producing the album with her.

"That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years to write our album coming out in September called 'Lasso.'"

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?" was released in March. The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will features collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

In 2021, Del Rey released her last album "Blue Banisters," which came just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010.

She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

@thewinterofmylife Were going cuntry #lanadelrey #lanadelreystans #fyp #foryou #fyp #jackantonoff #country #lanadelreyunreleased #lanacult #lanatok original sound - thewinterofmylife




