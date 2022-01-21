Lana Del Rey Releases 'Watercolor Eyes' from EUPHORIA Soundtrack

Lana Del Rey has released "Watercolor Eyes," a new track from the Euphoria soundtrack. New episodes of the second season of Euphoria premiere Sunday nights on HBO Max.

Del Rey recently released her new album,"Blue Banisters", which was released just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010. She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Listen to the new single here: