Lamb of God Unveil 2025 Headlining Dates

Lamb of God have added several headlining dates to their already packed 2025 schedule, bringing their ferocious live show to select cities, including a special performance in their hometown of Richmond, as well as stops in Springfield, Mass., Monterrey, Mexico, and more. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local time here.

Newly announced shows:

July 18 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

with special guests: Hatebreed and Shadows Fall

July 24 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

with special guests: GWAR and Hatebreed

September 20 Hinkley, MN Grand Casino Hinkley – Amphitheater

with special guests: Body Count and Harms Way

September 25 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

with special guests: Power Trip and Frozen Soul

September 27 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino

with special guests: Cavalera and Power Trip

November 6 Monterrey, Mexico at Showcenter

The newly announced dates round out what is a busy end of the year for the band. Lamb of God will also join Black Sabbath for their historic Back to the Beginning send-off, and headline several festivals including Inkcarceration, Unhinged, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

In addition, the band returns to the high seas this Fall with the return of their Headbangers Boat cruise (Oct. 31 to Nov. 4), a four-day floating festival departing from Miami with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise features performances from Clutch, Kublai Khan TX, Power Trip, Obituary, Devil Driver, Fear Factory, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Exploited, Crowbar, Nekrogoblikon, Eighteen Visions, Gideon, Walls of Jericho, Category 7, Brat, comics Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo, with appearances from Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman. Tickets are available at Headbangersboat.com.

Lamb of God tour dates:

July 5 Birmingham, UK Back to the Beginning with Black Sabbath

July 18 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

July 20 Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration Festival

July 24 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 27 Denver, CO Unhinged Fest

September 18 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

September 20 Hinkley, MN Grand Casino Hinkley - Amphitheater

September 25 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

September 27 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino

October 3 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

November 6 Monterrey, MX Showcenter

Lamb of God is Randy Blythe (vocals), John Campbell (bass), Mark Morton (guitar), Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Va.-based band have released nine critically-acclaimed albums, received five GRAMMY-Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band’s most recent collection, Omens, arrived in late 2022 with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band “as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever,” and Consequence saying the “album will break you down to nihilistic pieces.”

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

Comments