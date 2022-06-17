Lakeyah Releases New EP 'No Pressure Part 1'

QC's heir to the throne, Lakeyah, has shared her newest EP No Pressure Part 1. The Milwaukee rapper and newly signed Motown Records artist has kept her foot on the gas since her signing to Quality Control Music in 2020. With a relentless slew of projects and EPs, she showcases her versatile sound that bridges the gap between velvety R&B and hard-hitting bars that rival even her most veteran QC counterparts.

The new EP includes the well-received lead single, "Mind Yo Business" ft. Latto, which set the tone for the project, with the music video amassing 2.7 million views on YouTube since early June. With her latest 5-track installment, No Pressure Part 1, Lakeyah continues to prove herself to be the rapper to watch in 2022.

Alongside the EP, Lakeyah shared a new video for the standout track "Record Straight." On "Record Straight" 'the female GOAT' skillfully spits through a growling delivery atop potent production work. The video follows Lakeyah as she flaunts her boss-mentality, setting the record straight that she's a heavyweight to watch out for with no intentions of renouncing her title.

Lakeyah Danaee is putting on for both the Midwest and Atlanta with a versatile sound that bridges that gap between velvety R&B and hard-hitting bars. The Milwaukee-born rapper, singer and star-in-the-making rose into the spotlight in 2019 with a remix of a City Girls track for the viral "First Day Out" Challenge, which gained traction online and caught the eyes of Quality Control Music and City Girls' JT, who reposted her track.

In early 2020, Lakeyah followed up with The Keymix II project, which introduced the world to her unmatched range, effortlessly swinging between aggressive, braggadocious rap and soulful, earnest R&B tracks. Later that year, she remixed Lil Baby's "Sum 2 Prove" and "We Paid." Again, her "We Paid" remix was quickly reposted by Lil Baby online, but this time Quality Control wasn't waiting for someone else to recognize her untapped potential and signed her immediately.

Ever since, Lakeyah has consistently fed her fans with music, releasing Time's Up in 2020 and In Due Time in 2021. Her momentum continues with the latest release of her No Pressure Part 1 EP via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The project boasts recent singles "I Look Good," and "Mind Yo Business" [feat. Latto], which showcase her clever flows, cutting-edge delivery, and undeniably catchy hooks. With a unique style, natural talent and so much range, there's no doubt that Lakeyah will gracefully climb the ranks toward stardom.

