Lady Gaga & Crunchyroll Launch 'Chromatica' Streetwear Collab

Global anime brand Crunchyroll is announcing today an exclusive Crunchyroll Loves collaboration with Lady Gaga inspired by Chromatica, the superstar's ambitious, Grammy-winning sixth studio album. Produced in partnership with Bravado, pre-sales for the line launch today and end on April 21 exclusively at the Crunchyroll Store.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

The Crunchyroll Loves x Lady Gaga streetwear collection will feature a mix of strong palettes and experimental treatments alongside specially-designed artwork from McFlyy. The full lineup includes:

One gray acid-washed tee featuring a pink and black anime-inspired Lady Gaga on the back, and a glimpse of the artwork on the front

One black long sleeve tee featuring a gray-washed Lady Gaga on the front with pink accents on the chest and sleeve

One pine green dyed long sleeve tee featuring a red and pink Lady Gaga with neon green sleeve accents

One black hoodie featuring a pink and black Lady Gaga with orange accents

One dark green hoodie featuring a pink and red Lady Gaga with orange accents

One pair of black fleece joggers featuring a gray-washed Lady Gaga with white accents

One black bucket hat featuring a pink and red Lady Gaga patch

One black beanie emblazoned with Chromatica in pink embroidery

Crunchyroll Loves is the in-house streetwear brand from Crunchyroll, which launched in 2018. Previous collections have included exclusive collaborations with Megan thee Stallion, horror manga artist Junji Ito and for anime series including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and DARLING in the FRANXX among many others.