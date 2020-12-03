La Femme Releases New Song and Video 'Disconnexion'

Two weeks after the release of their single "Cool Colorado," La Femme has released another new song and video titled "Disconnexion." It's the third single from the band's upcoming third album (details TBA).

Like their first two singles "Paradigme" and "Cool Colorado," the "Disconnexion" video takes place in a mysterious universe that La Femme has created for this new album. Parodying an intellectual TV debate, the video features a philosophic speech given by a strange orator, a psychedelic cantatrice singing over a disco beat, and a wild banjo solo played by a clown in the middle of a phantasmagorical orgy.

The band's 2013 debut album Psycho Tropical Berlin won a Victoires de la Musique award (France's equivalent to the GRAMMYs), and their 2016 sophomore album Mystére was praised by Sound Opinions, Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, All Music, BrooklynVegan, and more.

"Disconnexion" is out now via the band's label Disque Pointu, distributed worldwide by IDOL.

Watch here:

