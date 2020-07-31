LURK Releases 'Pressure Points' EP

Chicago-based punk rockers LURK have officially released a 5-track EP -- Pressure Points.

The five-piece's unique and genre-defying sound comes forth in this collection featuring three acoustic songs as well as two tracks that fuse retro-punk, electrically-charged guitar riffs and non-stop energy. Fans can stream Pressure Points today and purchase new merch at https://lurk.merchnow.com/.

This is the first taste of new music from the Chicago rockers since their 2019 EP, Electro-Shock. The 4-track collection cohesively and quickly solidifies LURK as a band to watch in 2019. Fans can stream Electro-Shock via Pure Noise Records at http://lurkusa.com/.

The vocalist also teased an upcoming LP saying "Our LP is finished and will be coming when the timing is better but for now hopefully you dig these."

Fans should follow LURK on socials for more information very soon.



