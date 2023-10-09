LUCHA VAVOOM to Present Two-Night Halloween Engagement

Lucha VaVOOM Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show where world-class Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide -- has announced their annual two-night Halloween engagement, dubbed Area 51, which is set for Thursday, October 26th and Friday, October 27th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets for this 21+ glam/slam extravaganza are on sale now for $53.41‒$99.76 at TicketWeb.com.

Los Angeles' longest-running, most celebrated variety show has been wowing audiences across the globe for over 20 years with their brand of sexo y violencia. From L.A. to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for LVV's perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, comedy, lowriders, folklórico dancers, mariachis, tequila, and more ‒ all adding up to one unforgettable night. In February, LVV announced their Las Vegas residency, which kicked off in July at the legendary House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino with two shows. Dubbed 7 Deadly Sins, the residency's next shows are set for next February, with more dates to be announced.

The lineup for Area 51 features world-class professional lucha libre wrestling, including matches between Mini Abismo Negro (former two-time Mexican National Mini-Estrella Champion and a former AAA World Mini-Estrella Champion, the only wrestler to hold both titles), Taya Valkyrie (AEW superstar and four-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion), Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo, Periquito, Piñatita, and mini superstar wrestler and one of Mexico's most beloved fighters Microman (as seen on ESPN, CBS News, The Telegraph and Daily Mail). Other wrestlers confirmed include Li'l Cholo, Los Crazy Chickens, unidentified flying object and the perennially airborne Jack Cartwheel, “Pretty” Peter Avalon, and Los Angeles de Cassandro, with more to be announced.

LVV promises to deliver incendiary burlesque goddesses, twisty contortionists, and death-defying aerialists, including Emma Vauxdevil (fire eater, sword swallower, tattooed burlesque goddess), Làszlò Major (transcendent dancer, aerialist, and boylesque artist from New York's Company XIV's summer striptease show "Boylesque Bullfight” and Dita Von Teese's Glamonatrix Tour), the stunning and highly in-demand burlesque artist Skylar, Viva La Glam (San Francisco-based performer specializing in unique and dangerous acts, such as an aerial dance on chains, with metal grinding in the air, to create a magnificent display of shooting sparks as she spins at death defying heights), and Marie Devilreux (Brazilian bombshell and international burlesque, fire, aerial showgirl).

Delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights will be comedian host Blaine Capatch and returning as ring announcer extraordinaire, Ignacio Serricchio.

About Lucha VaVOOM:

For over 20 years, Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) has been delivering arguably the most electrifying show on earth, with a mind-blowing mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, comedy, and more. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D'Albert and Liz Fairbairn, LVV -- voted Los Angeles' “Best Burlesque Show” by LA Weekly in 2012 and 2013 -- is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall lucha libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. LVV has created a Los Angeles tradition: from the local luminaries it attracts (Drew Carey, Jack Black, and more have sat in), to burlesque and lucha libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly, and amaze. It all comes together to make for one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment. You could say it's a wrestling show for people that don't like wrestling (and those that do). Click here to watch a sizzle reel of LVV highlights.

At LVV, they like a little sexo with their violencia. In between matches, the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world wow the crowds with their unique striptease skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula hoop hotties. The Los Angeles-based performance troupe has regularly sold out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (including in Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, and many more), plus they've performed at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia. In 2018, TV4 Entertainment released their award-winning documentary, Lucha VaVOOM: Inside America's Most Outrageous Show.

In their 20th anniversary retrospective (Sept./Oct. '22 issue), titled “How Lucha VaVoom Became a Queer Wrestling & Performance Extravaganza,” The Advocate writes: “...the high-octane extravaganza has been an iconic entertainment institution for two decades now. And for a show seemingly centered on chi-chis and machismo, its history is surprisingly queer. Lucha VaVoom has evolved much over the years…the show has featured everything from famous comedian MCs like Margaret Cho and Jeffrey Ross to erotic aerialists like Violet Chachki of Drag Race fame along with other sexy gender-fluid performers. And of course, lots of buff, crazily costumed luchadors (of all genders) putting on a great show — some of whom have also been proudly out members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Los Angeles Times' 20th anniversary piece (2/8/23), titled “Burlesque, body-slams and bright masks: How Lucha VaVoom became an L.A. institution,” proclaims: “Watching the mesmerizing, in-ring action at a Lucha VaVoom show is a veritable experience. But the wrestling itself is only one flavor of performance on display. From its very first show...in 2002, the Los Angeles institution has fused lucha libre with burlesque…and over the last 20-plus years has grown to include stand-up comedy, visual art, low-riders, and a host of other artists under the same psychedelic circus tent…For so many wrestlers, lucha libre and Lucha VaVoom specifically offer a laboratory for experimentation and a sense of creative freedom that's liberating compared to the frequent self-seriousness of American pro wrestling.”

LVV has been featured on Ellen, ESPN, Jimmy Kimmel, BRAVO's Top Chef Masters, CNN, CBS National News, BBC, VICE, and KCRW, among many others.

