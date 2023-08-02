LP Drops 'Love Song' Ahead of New Album Love Lines

Their new album will be released on September 29.

Multi-platinum, Los Angeles-based artist/singer/songwriter LP (they/them) today released “Love Song,” the third track to be revealed from their new album Love Lines, out September 29.  The song follows “Golden” and “One Like You.”

About “Love Song”:

"’When we were recording in Palm Springs, I was working with Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer, and he really wanted us to do an upbeat song for this session. He came up with a beat, and Andrew added the riff.  The title 'Love Song' came to me -- it's a very generic title obviously but conceptually I felt like I could hone it into an original story in its own right. We kept working and reworking it as far as the order of parts over which chords and then it finally started flowing and taking shape . When it was done I wasn't sure about it at first, but sometimes when you sit with a song, you eventually say, 'oh wow...that just came out of nowhere' and realize what you have.  And that's what happened here.” – LP

About LP:

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries.  Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world.  And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP’s artistic expression.  

“Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.”  In fact, LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.  LP will release Love Lines, their seventh album, on September 29.

 CATCH LP ON TOUR

October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 22 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

October 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

October 28 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe

October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

November 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

November 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

November 4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 5 – Montréal, QC – Place Bell

November 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

November 9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

November 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

November 17 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

November 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

November 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

November 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

November 24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

November 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA




