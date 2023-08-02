LP Drops 'Love Song' Ahead of New Album Love Lines

Their new album will be released on September 29.
Multi-platinum, Los Angeles-based artist/singer/songwriter LP (they/them) today released “Love Song,” the third track to be revealed from their new album Love Lines, out September 29. The song follows “Golden” and “One Like You.”
"’When we were recording in Palm Springs, I was working with Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer, and he really wanted us to do an upbeat song for this session. He came up with a beat, and Andrew added the riff. The title 'Love Song' came to me -- it's a very generic title obviously but conceptually I felt like I could hone it into an original story in its own right. We kept working and reworking it as far as the order of parts over which chords and then it finally started flowing and taking shape . When it was done I wasn't sure about it at first, but sometimes when you sit with a song, you eventually say, 'oh wow...that just came out of nowhere' and realize what you have. And that's what happened here.” – LP
Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and soaring vocalist LP (they/them) became a global phenomenon in 2017 with the song “Lost On You,” which reached #1 in 18 countries. Since then, they have amassed more than 3 billion streams across platforms and performed to sold out crowds in more than 150 cities around the world. And though her captivating and explosive performances enthrall audiences of all cultures, languages, and backgrounds, songwriting remains the core of LP’s artistic expression.
“Songwriting is a way for me to go to the center of my own world,” LP explains, “and find the originality I needed to get for myself.” In fact, LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion. LP will release Love Lines, their seventh album, on September 29.
October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
October 22 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
October 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
October 25 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
October 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
October 28 – Stateline, NV – Harrah's Lake Tahoe
October 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
October 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
November 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
November 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
November 4 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 5 – Montréal, QC – Place Bell
November 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
November 8 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
November 9 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
November 10 - Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
November 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 13 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
November 15 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
November 17 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
November 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
November 19 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
November 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
November 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
November 25 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
