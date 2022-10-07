L'Orange & Solemn Brigham Announce 'Marlowe 3' Europe Tour

Marlowe, the Hip-Hop duo of producer L'Orange and rapper Solemn Brigham, announces their Fall 2022 European Tour. They are touring in support of their new album Marlowe 3 due out October 28 on Mello Music Group. The alt rap dyad return to Europe after their sold-out UK tour in 2021, which served as an inspiration for the new album Marlowe 3. Pre-order Marlowe 3 and check out the full list of tour dates here.

Marlowe is a rap duo, a sonic underworld of psychedelic beats and breakneck flows that hit with wig-splitting force. A collaboration between producer/mad writer L'Orange and rap prodigy Solemn Brigham, Marlowe has set their own standard for Hip-Hop internationally. The two creative partners and longtime friends from North Carolina have released two critically-acclaimed albums, headlining US & UK tours and capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

Marlowe 3 is a culmination of the growth the duo has had from their previous projects and tours. Everything from the writing to the production changed in a way with both Solemn and L'Orange completely retooling their studios throughout the creation of the project. L'Orange states, "This album feels like a maturity to who we are as a group. We set out to make something that was big, energetic, fun and explosive and I feel like we did that without losing control. I feel like Solemn and I are the best we've ever been."

Ahead of the album, the duo has released explosive singles Past Life and Royal. Powered by sleek Jazz horns and interweaving samples, Past Life is a contemporary adaptation to the beloved golden era Hip-Hop sound.

The charismatic Solemn Brigham showcases his unparalleled rapping ability as he dives into the duality of living underground and just above it. On the follow-up single Royal, Solemn is joined by esteemed lyricists Blu and Joell Ortiz. The three rap titans trade bars over L'Orange's sensational production.

After Marlowe's first two albums, the self-titled Marlowe and Marlowe 2, the group received critical acclaim, garnering album of the year awards from the likes of BBC6, Yahoo! Entertainment and Amoeba Music as well as debuting as the #1 hip-hop album in the UK on iTunes.

The group's music has been featured in TV, film, podcasts, & videogames. Notably, their song "Future Power Sources" was featured in Gatorade's "Greatness Starts With G" campaign, which aired during the 2021 Olympics, NBA finals, and NHL Stanley Cup. Their song "Fred Sanford" soundtracked a 7-11 commercial directed by Harmony Korine. They've also been featured on Fox Sports NFL and ESPN productions, as well as in massive video games like NBA 2K22, Saints Row, and Fortnite.

Marlowe 3 was heavily influenced by the duo's 2021 UK tour, even enlisting English actor/comedian Romesh Ranganathan for a track on the album, so L'Orange and Solemn are excited to perform in Europe once again.

Solemn states, "Spending time in the UK gave us a lot to draw from and made me want to give back to the people who showed love. Seeing the effect that we've had on people in person gives me the sense that Marlowe is more than just the two of us now and I pull from that as well." Marlowe's European Tour kicks off November 4th, tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

NOV 4 - Liege, Belgium - La Zone

NOV 5 - Paris, France - SACRE

NOV 10 - Warsaw, Poland - Jassmine

NOV 14 - Guildford, UK - Boileroom

NOV 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

NOV 18 - Leeds, UK - Wardrobe

NOV 19 - Manchester, UK - Pinkroom

NOV 20 - London, UK - Earth

NOV 21 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

NOV 22 - Edinburgh, UK - Voodoo Rooms

NOV 23 - Newcastle, UK - World HQ