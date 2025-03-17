+LIVE+ and Collective Soul Reunite for 2025 Co-Headlining 'Summer Unity Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Collective Soul and +LIVE+ have announced their 2025 co-headlining Summer Unity Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 8 in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre, with additional stops across the U.S. in Bend, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Buffalo, Charleston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up on Friday, August 29 in Grantville, PA at Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course. Special guests Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue will join on all upcoming dates.

The 2025 Summer Unity Tour marks +LIVE+ and Collective Soul’s first tour together in 17 years, since their extended 2008 co-headline run. Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Summer Unity 2025 Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 08 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Jul 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 16 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Thu Jul 17 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 20 – Huber Heights, ON – Rose Music Center*

Tue Jul 22 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 26 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Wed Jul 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu Jul 31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Aug 02 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Aug 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Aug 05 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 06 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Aug 08 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sat Aug 09 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 13 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Aug 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 18 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 19 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater*

Fri Aug 22 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sat Aug 23 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater*

Tue Aug 26 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 28 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 29 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course*

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT +LIVE+

+LIVE+ have sold over 23 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. Throwing Copper—which the band celebrated in 2019 with a deluxe 25th anniversary edition along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas--produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year.” Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE SOUL

Hailing from Atlanta, GA, Collective Soul celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2024 with the release of their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed 12th studio album, HERE TO ETERNITY, May 17, 2024 on their Fuzze-Flex Records label. It was written and produced by E. Roland and co-produced by Shawn Grove, and recorded at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, CA. They’re the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark. Very special guest appearances include Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray, longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud, and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship. With 11 studio albums—including 1995’s self-titled COLLECTIVE SOUL album, which went triple Platinum--and 8 #1 hits under their belt, frontman and chief songwriter Ed Roland is unwaveringly driven in his desire to double down on doing more of what he does best – making music, sweet music, both in the studio and onstage.

Seeing eye to eye, and ear to ear, is part of the secret sauce of why Collective Soul continues to both record and play together at an uncompromised level of high quality. They were one of only five artists to have performed at both Woodstock festivals in ’94 and ’99. With electrifying newer material that accompanies the everlasting Collective Soul classic hits like “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Heavy,” and “Where The River Flows,” these five fiery rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of their thriving career that has moved millions of records and wow multitudes of fans across the globe.

Comments