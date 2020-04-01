LIVE FROM QUARANTINE Livestream Concert Series Announced
Take a break from crazy and cozy up on your couch with a Quarantini or two and discover some unique talent. "Live From Quarantine" live streams courtesy of Americana Highways, Wide Open Country and Stageit.
The schedule is ever changing, so please visit deviousplanet.com for the latest devious planet artist live streams.
01 Apr 20
|Michael Glabicki from Rusted Root
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
01 Apr 20
Michelle Malone
7:45PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
03 Apr 20
George Ducas
9PM EST
Watch on Wide Open Country
04 Apr 20
04 Apr 20
Michelle Malone
2PM EST
Watch Michelle on Stageit
05 Apr 20
Pi Jacobs
7PM EST
Watch on Pi's Facebook
05 Apr 20
Ally Venable Band
3PM EST
Watch on Ally's Facebook
10 Apr 20
10 Apr 20
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
16 Apr 20
Dallas Burrow
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
17 Apr 20
Alice Wallace
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
18 Apr 20
The HawtThorns
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
20 Apr 20
The Adobe Collective
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways
21 Apr 20
Lauren Anderson
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways