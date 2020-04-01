LIVE FROM QUARANTINE Livestream Concert Series Announced

Take a break from crazy and cozy up on your couch with a Quarantini or two and discover some unique talent. "Live From Quarantine" live streams courtesy of Americana Highways, Wide Open Country and Stageit.

The schedule is ever changing, so please visit deviousplanet.com for the latest devious planet artist live streams.

01 Apr 20 Michael Glabicki from Rusted Root
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

01 Apr 20
Michelle Malone
7:45PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

03 Apr 20
George Ducas
9PM EST
Watch on Wide Open Country

04 Apr 20


Peter Karp
7:45PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

04 Apr 20
Michelle Malone
2PM EST
Watch Michelle on Stageit

05 Apr 20
Pi Jacobs
7PM EST
Watch on Pi's Facebook

05 Apr 20
Ally Venable Band
3PM EST
Watch on Ally's Facebook

10 Apr 20



10 Apr 20

Ted Russell Kamp*
8:30PM EST

Watch on Americana Highways
Jerry Castle
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

16 Apr 20
Dallas Burrow
9:15PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

17 Apr 20
Alice Wallace
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

18 Apr 20
The HawtThorns
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

20 Apr 20
The Adobe Collective
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways

21 Apr 20
Lauren Anderson
8:30PM EST
Watch on Americana Highways


