LANY's 'mama's boy' Debuts at #7 on Billboard

The highest ever chart position for the band.

mama's boy, the third album from Los Angeles-based trio LANY, makes its Billboard 200 debut this week at #7-the highest ever chart position for the band-with more than 55,000 album units sold and streamed in its first week. In addition, the band comes in at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Albums chart, #3 on the Top Albums sales chart, #1 on the Current Alternative Albums sales chart, and #1 on the Current Pop Albums chart.

mama's boy is out now on Interscope Records and receiving widespread critical acclaim:

"Known for their ability to effortlessly merge dreamy pop and R&B with atmospheric synths, LANY has been a one-of-a-kind addition to the industry."-Hypebae

"[mama's boy] scintillates with the understanding that love for family, home, and faith are just as worthy of artistic focus as romance and heartbreak...it's time to talk about LANY as what they really are: three guys who do, in fact, make undeniable pop"-PopDust

"Mama's Boy encapsulates the entire human experience whilst boasting a new sonic palette."-The Line of Best Fit

"Damned if Oklahoma native Paul Jason Klein doesn't make a heart-tugging melody out of the concept on 'Cowboy in L.A.' Neither a ballad nor a banger, the song is about exactly what it sounds like it's about, and coasts along softly while Klein delivers the killer melody in a bittersweet voice that suits it perfectly."-Variety

mama's boy features previously released tracks "cowboy in LA," "you!"-which HYPEBEAST called "inspiring" and "emotive"-"if this is the last time" and "good guys," the band's first new music since 2018's Malibu Nights and their hit collaboration with Lauv, "Mean It," from 2019.

Paul Jason Klein-the band's primary songwriter, lyricist and producer-wrote the album in Nashville alongside bandmates Jake Goss and Les Priest and a host of gifted songwriting collaborators including Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay; Shane McAnally, best known for his Grammy-winning contributions to Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour; and songwriting power couple Sasha Sloan and King Henry; and Adele cowriter Dan Wilson. The result is the band's most heartfelt and urgent album to date.

LANY's breakthrough came with their 2017 self-titled debut, amassing an international fanbase and selling out multiple nights at arenas across the world. Their 2018 follow-up Malibu Nights sealed the deal. Its heartbreak anthems cracked the Billboard Album Chart and connected in a huge way across the globe. The statistics speak for themselves: LANY have a social media following of 5.8 million people, have sold over 415,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.'s Greek Theatre to London's Brixton Academy, with arena shows in major cities planned for this album. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times and they've had over 430 million video views to date.

Listen to "mama's boy" here:

Photo Credit: Stefan Kohli

View More Music Stories Related Articles