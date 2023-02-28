Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA via Paris' Pearl & The Oysters Announce Album 'Coast 2 Coast'

Pearl & The Oysters head out on the road in April.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack aren't just musical collaborators - they're also life partners. As Pearl & the Oysters, they make songs that speak to eclectic tastes in music and pop culture; as Juju and Jojo, they're kindred spirits. In another life, Juliette and Joachim made pop music in Paris but they sometimes felt at odds with the local music scene of the time. So when the opportunity arose, the pair skipped town for the U.S.

In Gainesville, Florida, they were welcomed into an open-minded DIY scene, but after a few "very inspiring years", they were confronted with insomnia and anxiety, and needed a fresh start. So they crossed the country to L.A. and connected with artists including Lætitia Sadier (Stereolab), Riley Geare (Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Dent May, and Alex Brettin (Mild High Club) who contributed to their first record for Stones Throw, Coast 2 Coast.

Pearl & The Oysters' new album is a colorful cocktail of aesthetics and images drawn from all over: Barbarella followed by an Agnès Varda triple bill; the swamps of Florida and sandy L.A. beaches under a mirrorball sun; a radio picking up a faraway broadcast before tuning into an oldies pop station, and crashing waves that melt into the sound of Juliette's white noise machine.

The creeping anxiety they feel at the state of the world also finds its way into Coast 2 Coast and their new song "Paraiso", which reimagines idyllic 20th-century Californian tourism ads and dreams of a time "when the idea of the 'endless summer' was more of a luxury commodity than a looming menace".

Though Coast 2 Coast documents both Juliette and Joachim's literal move from Florida to L.A. and their state of flux, now they feel more settled. They've found a "sense of 'home' in one another."

Pearl & The Oysters head out on the road in April; see below for a list of dates.

Pearl & The Oysters' US Coast 2 Coast Tour

14 March - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at the House of Blues

15 March - Phoenix, AZ - Lost Leaf

16 March - El Paso, TX - Love Buzz

17-18 March - Austin, TX - SXSW

29 April - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

2 May - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

4 May - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

5 May - Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom Festival

6 May - Boise, ID - Neurolux

7 May - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

9 May - Kansas City - MO - recordBar

10 May - Minneapolis, MN - Green Room

11 May - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

12 May - Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

14 May - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo

15 May - Troy, NY - No Fun

17 May - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

18 May - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMoca

19 May - Lancaster, PA - The B Stage

20 May - Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pong

22 May - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

23 May - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

24 May - Tallahassee, FL - Play of Sunlight Mushrooms

26 May - Austin, TX - Mohawk

27 May - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

29 May - Phoenix, AZ - Trunk Space

31 May - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel



Singer/songwriter/producer Chlöe shares her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces, releasing on March 31st. The R&B songstress will begin The In Pieces tour on April 11th in Chicago and includes stops in New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Los Angeles on May 3rd.
Kicking off at The Wolftrap in Vienna, VA on June 21, the voyage winds its way through the US concluding at Verona, NY’s Turning Stone Casino on July 14.  Chart-topping yacht rock pioneers Ambrosia (“How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part Of Me,” “You’re The Only Woman,” and “Holdin’ On To Yesterday”) will appear on select dates.
Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, the independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, revealed the full festival lineup featuring newly added headliners Faust, who are celebrating 50+ years as a band, Duster, who will perform for the first time ever in Texas, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, who will perform the album Earth.
Lizzy McAlpine is debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakout hit “ceilings” at No. 75. The song continues to see week over week growth with nearly 90 million streams and counting, and is also being featured on Spotify’s biggest playlist, “Today’s Top Hits.” Watch the new Gus Black-directed video for “ceilings” now.

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
