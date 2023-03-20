Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA-based That Summer Releasing 'A Place Called Home' EP

That Summer mixes elements of singer/songwriter and pop/rock musings with alternative and punk rock ethos.

Mar. 20, 2023  

LA-based That Summer have released their new EP 'A Place Called Home.'

Frontman singer-songwriter/producer Charles Rocha says,
"A Place Called Home is something that I find to be quite elusive. This EP is a sneak peek of the full-length album to come this summer on Ring Records. It is a mix of some of the first studio sessions, engineers, and producers I have worked with in Los Angeles.

A wonderful group of very talented and committed gentlemen helped make this album a reality. There are too many to list, so I will just let the music speak for itself and hope you connect to what we have created together. Enjoy."

The EP features the singles, "Black Jack Grin", "We've Already Said Goodbye" and "Dangerous Backgrounds" and marks the first collaboration between That Summer and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer, Steve Ferrone.

That Summer mixes elements of singer/songwriter and pop/rock musings with alternative and punk rock ethos. The band is fronted by songwriter/producer Charles Rocha, who presents an autobiographical collection of songs about loss, time, travel, and struggles with addiction and alcoholism. The band hopes to reach anyone who feels misunderstood, or like they just don't fit in.

That Summer has been featured on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio and KLOS 95.5FM in Los Angeles. Rocha is currently working with Thom Flowers (Bad Astronaut, The Ataris, Steve Perry) and Ian Cross (Dishwalla, Janet Jackson, Urge Overkill) on a debut full-length LP, to be released on Ring Records.

Listen to the new EP here:



