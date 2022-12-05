Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
L.A. Native Sophia Marie Releases New 80's-Inspired Ballad 'Femme Fatale'

Dec. 05, 2022  

LA-raised singer-songwriter Sophia Marie has released the first single off her upcoming sophomore EP.

Sophia says, "Femme Fatale is an 80s-inspired ballad that depicts a narrator engaging in reckless, degenerate, and overtly flirtatious behavior because the one man that would make her calm, steady, and stable doesn't love her back.

It's a song that attempts to hide its insecurity but then blazes it out in the open, describing the narrator's process of morphing into something she despises just to stoke envy in her lover's heart. I was inspired by my own experiences, exaggerating my changes in personality when I became jaded or disillusioned with love, but I also drew heavily upon iconic historical and literary femme fatale figures like Cleopatra, Helen of Troy, and Moulin Rouge's Satine to give it a sexy ambiance that causes dissonance with its depressing words."

Sophia Marie's music is autobiographical. Each of her songs tells the story of a young life in progress. From leaving the sunny, casual west coast for a more buttoned-up DC life at Georgetown University (where she studies International Politics) to a life-changing semester abroad in Dublin, to unrequited romances and lovesick travels, each of these experiences is vividly documented in her music.

Singer and songwriter Sophia Marie George is a Los Angeles native and senior in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Harboring various passions, she finds herself oscillating (sometimes rather chaotically) between many different realms: her major in International Politics, her authorship of creative works, and her love for acting in addition to her music.

Sophia often feels like an ambitious, lust-for-life, nomadic kind of girl without a particular direction, one who doesn't know exactly what she wants to do or who she wants to be, or where she wants to end up, and her storytelling reflects that indecisiveness, that impulsiveness, that desire to do everything while she's young.

Drawing from her identity as a self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic," Sophia has a penchant for romanticizing historical figures and events, contemporary lovers, and foreign cities, weaving in the story of her West Coast roots in sunny Los Angeles, her university life in the political and cosmopolitan mecca that is Washington D.C., and her role as an expatriate in foreign cities.

A shamelessly emotional person, Sophia's vulnerability stands out, with witty lyrics and asides giving comedic, realist commentary on the different places and situations she finds herself in. She is a girl still very much figuring it all out, the kind of crazy soul who seeks out every opportunity and every emotion life can offer.

A wildness that sometimes contradicts her inexperienced and naive demeanor, a romanticism that contradicts her occasional feelings of disillusionment, and a performative personality that often contradicts her desire for authenticity.



