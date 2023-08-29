L7 Announces 'Cooler Than Mars' Limited Edition Flexi Disc & Digital Single

The single is due out on September 12.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

L7 Announces 'Cooler Than Mars' Limited Edition Flexi Disc & Digital Single

L7 have launched a pre-order for their forthcoming limited edition “Cooler Than Mars” 4-pack flexi disc single due out on September 12.

This keepsake will be the song’s only physical release and strictly limited to a run of 1000 and features specialty artwork of the band members on flexible vinyl. The song will also be made available as a digital single that day.  

In addition to being a vibrant art piece, everyone who purchases the 4 pack will receive a free month’s subscription to the Official L7 Fan Club due to launch Oct 1. Members will enjoy exclusive content, ephemera, behind the scenes video of the band on tour, monthly Q&As and more.

It’ll also kick off with a contest, calling for fan photo submissions with their flexi discs. All will be featured in the first month’s launch when the band will also choose one winner to receive a limited edition signed skate deck in collaboration with GIRL Skateboards and VIP Guest list for 2 to any show, anywhere in the world, they play in 2023-2024!

L7 will kick off the “IN YOUR SPACE” US tour on September 14, which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling, IN YOUR FACE night of rock & roll.

The “Cooler Than Mars” 4-pack flexi disc single will also be included as part of a 15 capacity/show L7 Experience VIP tour package, which also includes the Fan Club subscription, VIP access to soundcheck for 1 full song, photo op, early re-entry and early access to merch.

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shares, “and with a new single coming soon, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.” 

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

9/14: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

9/16: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/17: New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

9/18: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/21: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/3: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/5: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/7: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single Junes Stolen Car Photo
THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'

The track is the latest offering from The Paper Kites’ upcoming album ‘At The Roadhouse,' which they recorded live in the Australian wilderness while hand-converting an old gold-mining supply shop into the music venue of their dreams. Watch the band perform 'June's Stolen Car' live, during an unannounced and unadvertised residency at The Roadhouse.

2
Electric Sons Share New Single Take Me Over Photo
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'

After their last single ‘Black Lotus’, the Sons began working on their follow up. Sample inspired, this latest single is a personal track about a new relationship crossing over into something more serious. The band mixed and mastered the song themselves, with assistance from Maze Studios in Atlanta.

3
Christopher Tignor Shares Single She Comes In Waves Photo
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'

As a composer he has written and recorded work for ensembles including The Knights, A Far Cry string orchestra, and Brooklyn Rider string quartet. As a string arranger he has worked with Rachel Grimes, Helios, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, John Congleton, This Will Destroy You, Meshell Ndegeocello, and other artists at the boundaries of popular music.

4
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares Remember When Animated Video Photo
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

The track is accompanied by a video created by visual artist Silas Orion. With wistful yet downtrodden animations, Orion extends the song’s themes of isolation. As he puts it, “The vision I got initially from the song was someone longing to go back to their childhood. They miss the people, the feelings, and being a kid.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated VideoVideo: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HADESTOWN