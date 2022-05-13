Kyshona Releases New Single 'Out Loud'

Today, Nashville-based, critically-acclaimed artist Kyshona has released "Out Loud," a song she wrote with friend and fellow artist Caroline Spence, about braving the silence to speak a difficult truth.

"I often think of this song as if the trio and I are singing to a child - but really this song can be a message to anyone," Kyshona explains, referencing vocalists Maureen Murphy and Nickie Conley, who regularly tour and perform with her.

"Sometimes I think it is a message I'm sending to myself as well. It's not always easy to say what you need or to tell someone about something that happened to you, but it is important to find the words to do so when you're ready," she adds. "It's equally important to let folks around you know that you are listening."

The importance of listening is a central theme of Kyshona's music. In 2020, she released the appropriately-titled LP Listen, which was lauded by NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, No Depression, The Bluegrass Situation, and more.

Kyshona is an artist ignited by untold stories and the capacity of those stories to thread connection in every community. With the background of a licensed music therapist, the curiosity of a writer, the patience of a friend, the vision of a social entrepreneur, the resolve of an activist, and the voice of a singer, Kyshona is unrelenting in her pursuit of the healing power of song.

She lends her voice and music to those that feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She facilitates writing sessions with groups and individuals who feel left out or marginalized, in hopes of reconnecting those who are divided.

In 2021, she founded charitable organization Your Song,* which currently provides therapeutic songwriting sessions with at-risk and marginalized youth, the elderly to aid in memory care/recovery, incarcerated populations and those re-entering society, with those experiencing addiction and those in recovery, as well as programming geared towards women's health and healing, strengthening bonds between new parents and their children, and more.

Kyshona's song "Listen" became an anthem for many in 2020. Of her album, one fan reviewer wrote: "Amidst these hard, divisive times this set of songs is a salve for the grief many of us are feeling about resulting loss of family, friends, and community." Audiences will find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work. The show doesn't end when the last song is sung. After her powerful performances, concertgoers often ask, "What can I do?" Her response? "Listen."

Kyshona is currently on tour, dates are listed below. Be sure to follow her via the links below for all the latest news and updates.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

5/13 - Hendershot's - Athens, GA

5/18 - Folk Alliance International - Kansas City, MO

5/29 - Kerrville Folk Festival - Kerrville, TX

6/2 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

6/24 - Musicians Corner - Nashville, TN

7/22 - Hillside Festival - Guelph, ON

7/27 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

8/7 - Sundays On The River @ Olivette Riverside Pavillion - Asheville, NC

8/10 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC

8/18 - Live At The Archway - Brooklyn, NY

9//9 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN