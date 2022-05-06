Kylie Morgan Releases 'Love Like We're Drunk'

EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter Kylie Morgan has popped the top on a brand-new track "Love Like We're Drunk," out everywhere now. An up-tempo toast to togetherness, the song is penned by Kylie, Jeff Garrison, and Brian White, and co-produced by Ben Johnson and Shane McAnally.

"I wrote this feel good, summer song as a hope to bring this divided world back together again," shares Kylie. "A hope that we can all treat people with the love and happiness so many of us get after a couple cocktails. Whether we're buzzed or sober, in a bar or on the street. It's just a lighthearted reminder to love one another."

"Love Like We're Drunk" is the latest look at more new music on the way for Kylie, following her recent release "Independent With You." The relatable anthem of individuality was shared in response to overwhelming fan demand, after her personal story resonated with fellow free spirits on social media.

An Oklahoma native, Kylie Morgan started writing songs at the age of 12, gaining national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently.

This early success led to her making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice, and polishing her songwriting. At 19, she made the decision to officially call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Kylie's latest releases include "Love Like We're Drunk" and "Independent With You," striking a chord out of the gate with fans on social media due to its personal-yet-relatable message and authentic lyrics. Her debut EP Love, Kylie dropped in June 2021, for which she co-wrote each of its six songs (produced by McAnally and Ben Johnson). Stacking acclaim, she was named as one of VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch.

The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world's top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. Selected as one of three artists for the coveted CMA KixStart program, Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT's Next Women of Country, SiriusXM On The Horizon, Taste of Country and Pandora. She recently wrapped up the GOOD TIME TOUR with Niko Moon, after previously opening for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington.

Listen to the new single here: