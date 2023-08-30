Kylie Minogue to Release New Single 'Tension' Tomorrow

Kylie Minogue will be releasing the second single and title track from her upcoming album "Tension" tomorrow, August 31.

Minogue announced the new single in a tweet, stating: "LOVERS!!! New music is coming!! The single 'TENSION' is yours 31st August. Are you ready??"

"TENSION" will follow Minogue's viral hit of the summer, "Padam Padam," which made waves when it was released earlier this summer, becoming a staple in the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride month celebrations.

Listen to a preview of Kylie Minogue's new single here:

"Padam Padam" has accumulated over 44 million global streams and spent four weeks in the UK top 10.

Minogue will be making her Vegas residency debut later this year. The engagement would also mark her first extended period of time playing in North America in over a decade. The "Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour" was her last time playing the U.S.

Kylie’s highly anticipated brand-new studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22. The album is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.