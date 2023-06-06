Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'

The event will be on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'

iHeartMedia’s 103.5 KTU, The Beat of New York, today revealed the lineup for its annual ultimate summer concert event, “KTUphoria 2023,” on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. The all-star lineup will feature live performances from Kylie, Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W and Ally Brooke with more to be announced.

“KTUphoria” will kick off with an official pre-party celebration on June 10, 2023, “Countdown to KTUphoria.” In partnership with New Jersey Transit, the event is free to attend and will feature a party atmosphere with sets from KTU’s resident DJs and special artist appearances, as well as interactive displays from some of today’s biggest brands.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a special meet and greet package with KTUphoria artists. The pre-party will take place from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, NJ.

“KTUphoria continues to be the must-see summer kick-off event each year,” said Chris Conley, Program Director of 103.5 KTU. “We cannot wait to celebrate the beginning of the summer of 2023 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.”

Proud partners of “KTUphoria” include M&M'S®, Foxwoods Resort and Casino, U.S. Army New York City and Mid Atlantic Recruiting Battalions and Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen Bier.

For up to date information on KTU’s “KTUphoria,” fans can log on to www.ktu.com using the keyword: KTUPHORIA and listen to 103.5 KTU on-air or online via the station’s website as well as on the iHeartRadio mobile app, iHeartMedia’s all-in-one music streaming and digital radio service.

103.5 KTU is the leading media outlet in the New York market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social, and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting, and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 150 million registered users.

About Kylie

Kylie’s return to making new music is always a joyful and celebratory event - and none more so than now, with the release of her insanely catchy new single, ‘Padam Padam’. The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto), encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon.

From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat - this is an instant Kylie classic. Shot in LA and directed by Sophie Muller, the video sees a powerful and otherworldly Kylie dressed head to toe in red and flanked by dancers. Watch the 'Padam Padam' video.

 September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of pleasure-seeking, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.  www.kylie.com



