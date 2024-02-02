Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour

Pop icon Kylie Minogue makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 2. 

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 1 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 2 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour

Pop icon Kylie Minogue makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 2. 

The “Padam Padam” singer chats about her Las Vegas residency and how it's a much more intimate setting compared to her tours, revealing she plans to do a U.S. tour soon. 

"Yes," Minogue said, confirming the tour. "I haven't got the dates yet but we're working on it."

She also tells Jennifer it has been 20 years since she won a Grammy Award and recalls being stuck in traffic that day and late to the ceremony. 

Kylie also looks back on meeting Prince years ago in London and sharing lyrics with him, which he then made into a demo song and delivered to her on a cassette, but she sadly doesn't know where the tape ended up. 

Next week continues with hip hop legend Rev Run, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, actress Beth Behrs, DJ and record producer David Guetta, and Grammy Award-winning artist Monica. 

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kylie Minogue on Plans for a U.S. Tour

Kylie Minogue on Songwriting for Prince



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only Photo
Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only

Iconic entertainer Charo brings her high energy performance to Queens Theatre for one night only. Known for her flamenco guitar skills and bubbly personality, Charo has captivated audiences for decades. Don't miss this unforgettable show on March 2nd.

2
Jada Kingdom Whats Up (Big Buddy) Garners 1 Million+ Views Photo
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views

'What's Up (Big Buddy),' a single derived from the Dancehall Dutty Money Riddim produced by Jamaican hit-maker Rvssian (Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul), has received worldwide recognition as it stands within the Top 20 slot via iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs charts. The track was recently spotlighted via NYLON.

3
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album Right On Photo
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'

Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), Right On was tracked live to tape over the course of two muggy weeks in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The majority of the songs showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk.

4
Video: Gia Woods Shares Your Engine Music Video With EUPHORIA Star Photo
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video With EUPHORIA Star

Queer pop artist Gia Woods shares the music video for the title track of her recently released EP Your Engine. Sultry, sexy, and bold, the 'Your Engine' music video finds Gia owning and celebrating her identity through her unapologetically sensual physicality and provocative fashion choices. Watch the new music video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Iconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night OnlyIconic Entertainer Charo is Coming To Queens Theatre For One Night Only
Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED