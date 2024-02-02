Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour

Pop icon Kylie Minogue makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 2.

The “Padam Padam” singer chats about her Las Vegas residency and how it's a much more intimate setting compared to her tours, revealing she plans to do a U.S. tour soon.

"Yes," Minogue said, confirming the tour. "I haven't got the dates yet but we're working on it."

She also tells Jennifer it has been 20 years since she won a Grammy Award and recalls being stuck in traffic that day and late to the ceremony.

Kylie also looks back on meeting Prince years ago in London and sharing lyrics with him, which he then made into a demo song and delivered to her on a cassette, but she sadly doesn't know where the tape ended up.

Next week continues with hip hop legend Rev Run, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, actress Beth Behrs, DJ and record producer David Guetta, and Grammy Award-winning artist Monica.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kylie Minogue on Plans for a U.S. Tour

Kylie Minogue on Songwriting for Prince