Kurt Deimer to Tour With Yngwie Malmsteen This Fall

Kurt Deimer has revealed that he will be touring alongside Yngwie Malmsteen this fall. Kurt will join the tour on September 27th in Clearwater, Florida. The tour will conclude on November 18th in New York City, NY.

Kurt's newest single, "Dance," released on March 1, 2024, is a testament to resilience and the ability to find inspiration in challenging circumstances. The single is a precursor to his highly anticipated debut album, And So It Begins.., slated for release later this year.

Kurt unveiled the eagerly awaited music video, a visual masterpiece captured against the stunning backdrop of a Los Angeles rooftop. Directed by the visionary Kurt Deimer himself, the video seamlessly weaves together captivating imagery and dynamic visuals.

Kurt Deimer Upcoming Tour Dates:

7/17 Wyandotte, MI - District 142 with Texas Hippie Coaliton

7/19 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs with Texas Hippie Coaliton

7/21 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre with Texas Hippie Coaliton

7/22 Kansas City, MO - The Truman with Tesla

7/26 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar with Texas Hippie Coaliton

7/27 Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Brewing with Texas Hippie Coaliton

7/28 Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon with Texas Hippie Coaliton

8/9 Denver, CO - The Rickhouse with Texas Hippie Coalition

8/10 Pierre, SD - Roadhouse with Texas Hippie Coalition

8/12 Billings, MT - The Pub Station with Texas Hippie Coalition

8/15 Seattle, WA - Club Hektic with Texas Hippie Coalition

8/17 Stateline, ID - Cruisers with Texas Hippie Coalition

8/24 Mt Vernon, KY - New Barn Theater with Tesla

8/27 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium with Tesla

8/28 Lewiston, NY - Earl W. Brydges Artpark with Tesla

8/31 Cincinatti, OH - Brady Center with Tesla

9/20 Gary, IN - Hard Rock with Tesla

9/24 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live with Tesla

9/25 Ft Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theater with Tesla

9/27 Clearwater, FL - Caital Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

9/28 Mt Dora, FL - Mt Dora Music Hall with Yngwie Malmsteen

9/29 Tallahassee, FL - The Moon with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/2 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/4 Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/5 Pawtucket, RI - The Met with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/6 New Haven, CT - Toads Place with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/7 Boston, MA - The Wilbur with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/9 York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/10 Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/11 Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/12 Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/13 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/16 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/18 Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/19 Dalles, OR - Granada Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/20 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/22 Roseville, CA - Goldfields with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/24 Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/25 Anaheim, CA - Grove with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/26 Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/27 San Diego, CA - House of Blues with Yngwie Malmsteen

10/30 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/1 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/2 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/3 Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/4 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/5 Dallas, TX - Trees with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/7 Covington, KY - Madison Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/8 Lorain, OH - Lorain Place with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/9 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/10 Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/14 Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/15 Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/16 Newton, NJ - Newton Theater with Yngwie Malmsteen

11/18 New York City, NY - Grammercy with Yngwie Malmsteen

In a world that seems to be spiraling out of control, Kurt Deimer is a man with a very clear mission: Work Hard, Rock Hard, Play hard and Spread positivity. In fact, his mantra could be summed up: “Take the high road, do the right thing, encourage others.” It sounds like a tall order these days in a world full of warring factions. And it’s an unusual mission for a singer/songwriter vocalist whose music could be described as hard rock, even heavy metal – genres that are not always synonymous with positivity.

Deimer, for his part, describes his work as good old fashioned rock and roll. “And it’s as good a vehicle as any for spreading good vibes” he says. “I’m here to encourage others to treat people with respect, dignity and kindness,” he says. “I’ve been through a lot of things in my life and I try to share that with others and be a beacon of hope for my listeners.”

That positivity and perseverance has paid off for the native of Cincinnati, Ohio. He’s not only launched a movie franchise, Hellbilly Hollow, by filming and starring in a feature length horror film of the same name. He’s also recorded more than two dozen songs with legendary producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, James Brown and the Rolling Stones), his management team includes Brian Wheat, manager of TESLA who discovered him while opening for TESLA.

Chris Lord-Alge says he was drawn to Kurt’s originality as an artist. “I saw something completely different in Kurt, and that was the lure for me. He isn’t a typical rock or country artist – I love hearing him talk and narrating a story, and I was drawn to taking those stories and helping turn them into music. He’s a personality, he’s someone you want to talk to.”

Things have not always been positive in Deimer’s world. At age 20, as a young rock vocalist, he found himself in the grips of drug addiction. He later discovered he was using substances to medicate an underlying anxiety condition. At that young age, he quit drugs, got help for his anxiety and never looked back.

He eventually started buying and selling rental properties and used that money to start the first of several successful companies he owns. Despite making his mark in the business world, Deimer didn’t feel ready to settle down and “join the country club and play golf all day” – so at an age when most people start thinking about slowing down, he started to speed up.

Inspired by the artists that helped shape him – Boston, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Marley and AC/DC, to name just a few – he started writing song lyrics.

Inspired by his love of movies and acting roles in films including the 2018 ‘Halloween’ remake – where his character was killed by Michael Myers – and John Travolta’s ‘Trading Paint,’ he started hashing out a movie concept that became his eventual Hellbilly Hollow feature film and franchise.

Deimer has supported Geoff Tate on an expansive cross-country tour that highlighted material from his debut EP, that came out on November 19, 2021, which includes a duet with Tate and a trilogy of music videos directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd [Sting, Deadmau5, The Cult] that spotlight Deimer’s cinematic vision and charismatic presence. Along with many other supporting shows including TESLA, Drowning Pool and Yngwie Malmsteen all this within the first two years of touring.

For Deimer, the inspiration is to make the world a better place one song at a time, singing about the ills of the 21st century and offering solutions instead of excuses. “When people listen to my music, I want to help them decompress and feel better after a brutal day. That’s what music always did for me, and that’s what we need more of today.”

