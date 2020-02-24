Kraftwerk Return To North America For a 3-D Concert Tour This Summer

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  

After their worldwide hugely successful 3-D concert tours, the Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce North American tour dates for summer 2020. Bringing together music, 3-D visuals and performance art, KRAFTWERK are a true „Gesamtkunstwerk„ a total work of art.

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid-1970's Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century. Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip Hop, from Techno to SynthPop.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk-Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, Falk Grieffenhagen-illustrate their belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine. Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties. The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo) Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin) and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao). In 2014 Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time.

KRAFTWERK 3-D CONCERTS for North America 2020 are:

Day

Date

City

Venue

Fri

6/19/2020

Seattle, WA

Moore Theatre

Sat

6/20/2020

Vancouver, BC

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun

6/21/2020

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Tue

6/23/2020

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed

6/24/2020

Los Angeles, CA

Shrine Auditorium

Thu

6/25/2020

San Diego, CA

Balboa Theatre

Sat

6/27/2020

Salt Lake City, UT

The Union

Mon

6/29/2020

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed

7/1/2020

Austin, TX

ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Thu

7/2/2020

Dallas, TX

Bomb Factory

Sun

7/5/2020

New Orleans, LA

Orpheum Theater

Tue

7/7/2020

Miami, FL

James L. Knight Center

Wed

7/8/2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

Thu

7/9/2020

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Sat

7/11/2020

Washington, DC

The Anthem

Sat

7/18/2020

New York, NY

Radio City Music Hall

Mon

7/20/2020

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Tue

7/21/2020

Chicago, IL

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed

7/22/2020

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

Fri

7/24/2020

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

Sat

7/25/2020

Memphis, TN

Crosstown Theater

Sun

7/26/2020

Saint Louis, MO

The Pageant

Mon

7/27/2020

Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

Tue

7/28/2020

Toronto, ON

Meridian Hall

Thu

7/30/2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

Fri

7/31/2020

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat

8/1/2020

Montréal, QC

Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Photo Credit: Peter Boettcher



