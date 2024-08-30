Korean Indie Act Peach Luffe Shares New Single 'Just a Thread' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Korean indie act Peach Luffe returns with the first new single, “Just A Thread,” since the release of the March 2024 Honey EP. The upbeat track layers the flawless velvety notes of violin between indie rock instrumentation and front man Jong Lee’s dreamy vocals. To go with the original version, Peach Luffe also shares a stripped-back acoustic version that highlights Lee’s vocals and strings. "Just A Thread" was written, produced, and mastered by Jong Lee, with contributions from Peach Luffe band member Michael Friedman and regular collaborator Yifan Wu.

Lee adds, “We have been having a lot of fun experimenting in the studio with violin as the lead on high-tempo indie pop during the past few months. I am excited to share this one with the listeners. The story of circles around becoming unhappy with yourself. Over time, you have become numb to feeling things. You really miss who you used to be and wonder how to get back to your old self.”

Peach Luffe is the vision of Jong Lee, a classically trained violinist who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and is currently based in Toronto, Canada. Known for his unique blend of dream-pop and K-Indie, Jong leverages his classical foundation to craft lush soundscapes that transport listeners.

Peach Luffe began as a solo project in Lee’s bedroom during the pandemic and slowly grew to be a full band with numerous collaborators. A prolific songwriter, Jong released his first EP, Shimmer, in 2020, his debut album, Everything is Peachy, in 2022, and five other EPs in less than four years, including Honey. He has received early support from tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, and Exclaim! and from influential playlists like Spotify’s IndiePop and Dreampop. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023 and again in March with the release of Honey. His single, “Shimmer,” has been synced in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar.

Photo credit: Michael Friedman

Comments