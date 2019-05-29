Kodak Black Releases New Video For NEEDED SOMETHING

Kodak Black has released the companion video to his track, "Needing Something" off his latest studio album DYING TO LIVE. The video is streaming now on Kodak's YouTube channel.

"Needing Something" comes off the gold certified album, DYING TO LIVE, which was released late last year and featured the 3x platinum hit "ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset), as well as the platinum certified hit "Calling My Spirit." DYING TO LIVE marked Kodak Black's first full length release since his R&B project, HEARTBREAK KODAK, from 2018.

Check out the video here:

Kodak celebrated the release of DYING TO LIVE by hitting the road on his North American Dying to Live Tour. The tour kicked off March 14th at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans, LA and traveled through 32 cities across North America including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and more, and wrapped May 5th at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium. In addition, Kodak performed at this years Rolling Loud festival in Miami, FL.

Kodak Black - named on both Rolling Stone's and Complex's "Best of 2017" lists, as well as Billboard's "21 Under 21" - kicked off 2018 with the official video to his hit track, "Roll In Peace (Feat. XXXTentacion)," now with over 88 million views HERE. Released on Valentine's Day 2018, HEARTBREAK KODAK displayed a different side of Kodak, exploring his vocal ability to create his own R&B sound.

DYING TO LIVE followed 2017's PROJECT BABY TWO: ALL GROWN UP, an expanded edition of his chart-topping mixtape, PROJECT BABY 2. That collection arrived at #1 on Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" ranking while also entering the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #2. As if that weren't enough, Kodak Black's RIAA gold certified debut album, PAINTING PICTURES arrived at #3 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its 2017 release. The album includes the 3x platinum certified single, "Tunnel Vision" - Kodak's first "Hot 100" hit and highest charting single to date. The track - which proved an instant streaming sensation upon its official release, earning more than 11 million streams in its first week alone - is joined by an equally popular companion video, now with more than 243 million views HERE.





