Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring US Tour
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, December 10.
Just after a massive sold out headlining 2021 tour, a leg with Gojira, and a highly lauded new EP, Knocked Loose have announced another extensive headlining U.S. tour which kicks off March 31, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Movements will join this as direct support along with openers Kublai Khan and Koyo. The tour wraps around the states and includes performances in Austin, Pomona, Denver, Atlanta and more. See below for a full list of dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday December 10th at 10AM Local here. For early fan pre-sales and to keep up with the latest, follow on Knocked Loose's Instagram here.
Their stunning and visionary EP - A Tear in the Fabric of Life was released in October of this year via Pure Noise to overwhelming acclaim. It's their most dynamic and contained offering to date, and a balancing act: a mid-length EP with grand ambitions and scope, one full of new sonic elements and a cohesive aesthetic that hangs onto Knocked Loose's trademark anthemic delivery.
A Tear in the Fabric of Life is a story written by Knocked Loose frontman/lyricist Bryan Garris and comes to life within an extraordinary animated film directed and created by Swedish filmmaker Magnus Jonsson, who is known for his visual curiosity and often exploring dark themes, in abstract and surreal worlds.
Tour Dates
Dec 11: Buffalo, NY - 'Tid The Season 2021
Feb 03: Köln, DE - Essigfabrik
Feb 04: Saarbrücken, DE - Garage
Feb 05: Dordrecht, NL - Bibelot
Feb 06: Paris, FR - Gibus
Feb 07: London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Feb 08: Cardiff, UK - Plas
Feb 09: Sheffield, UK - Corporation
Feb 10: Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union
Feb 11: Wolverhampton, UK - KK Steelmill
Feb 12: Leeds, UK - Becketts
Feb 13: Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
Feb 14: Hasselt, BE - Muziekodroom
Feb 15: Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan
Feb 16: Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller
Feb 17: Warsaw, PL - February Proxima
Feb 18: Berlin, DE - Astra
Feb 19: Schweinfurt, DE - Stattbahnhof
Feb 20: Prague, CR - Lucerna Music Bar
Feb 21: Krakow, PL - Hol
Feb 22: Vienna, AT - Arena
Feb 23: Milan (Mezzago), IT - Bloom
Feb 24: Fribourg, SH - Fri-Son
Feb 25: Lindau, DE - Club Vaudeville
Feb 26: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
Feb 27: Munich, DE - Backstage Werk
Mar 31: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~
Apr 01: St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
Apr 02: Joliet, IL - The Forge
Apr 03: Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum
Apr 05: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
Apr 06: Reading, PA - Reverb
Apr 07: Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Apr 08: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Apr 10: Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Apr 12: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Apr 15: Austin, TX - Emo's
Apr 16: Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
Apr 17: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Apr 19: Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Apr 20: Tucson, AZ - Encore
Apr 22: San Diego, CA - SOMA
Apr 24: Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
Apr 26: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Apr 27: Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Apr 28: Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Apr 29: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
Apr 30: Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
May 01: Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
May 03: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
May 04: Albany, NY - Empire Live
May 05: Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
May 06: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
May 07: New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
May 08: Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Jun 18: Clisson, FR - Hellfest
Jun 24 - 26: Manchester, UK - Outbreak
Jun 24 - 26: Grafenhainichen, DE - Full Force 2022
Jun 25: Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air Festival 2022
Jul 02: Munster, DE & Leper, BE - Vainstream Rockfest & Leper Fest
Jul 03: Vivero, ES - Resurrection Fest 2022
Jul 07: Veike Mezirici, CZ - Fatjfest
Jul 09: Cheltenham, UK - 2000Trees