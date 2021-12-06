Knocked Loose Announce Headlining Spring US Tour

Just after a massive sold out headlining 2021 tour, a leg with Gojira, and a highly lauded new EP, Knocked Loose have announced another extensive headlining U.S. tour which kicks off March 31, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Movements will join this as direct support along with openers Kublai Khan and Koyo. The tour wraps around the states and includes performances in Austin, Pomona, Denver, Atlanta and more. See below for a full list of dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday December 10th at 10AM Local here. For early fan pre-sales and to keep up with the latest, follow on Knocked Loose's Instagram here.

Their stunning and visionary EP - A Tear in the Fabric of Life was released in October of this year via Pure Noise to overwhelming acclaim. It's their most dynamic and contained offering to date, and a balancing act: a mid-length EP with grand ambitions and scope, one full of new sonic elements and a cohesive aesthetic that hangs onto Knocked Loose's trademark anthemic delivery.

A Tear in the Fabric of Life is a story written by Knocked Loose frontman/lyricist Bryan Garris and comes to life within an extraordinary animated film directed and created by Swedish filmmaker Magnus Jonsson, who is known for his visual curiosity and often exploring dark themes, in abstract and surreal worlds.

Tour Dates

Dec 11: Buffalo, NY - 'Tid The Season 2021

Feb 03: Köln, DE - Essigfabrik

Feb 04: Saarbrücken, DE - Garage

Feb 05: Dordrecht, NL - Bibelot

Feb 06: Paris, FR - Gibus

Feb 07: London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Feb 08: Cardiff, UK - Plas

Feb 09: Sheffield, UK - Corporation

Feb 10: Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union

Feb 11: Wolverhampton, UK - KK Steelmill

Feb 12: Leeds, UK - Becketts

Feb 13: Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

Feb 14: Hasselt, BE - Muziekodroom

Feb 15: Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

Feb 16: Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller

Feb 17: Warsaw, PL - February Proxima

Feb 18: Berlin, DE - Astra

Feb 19: Schweinfurt, DE - Stattbahnhof

Feb 20: Prague, CR - Lucerna Music Bar

Feb 21: Krakow, PL - Hol

Feb 22: Vienna, AT - Arena

Feb 23: Milan (Mezzago), IT - Bloom

Feb 24: Fribourg, SH - Fri-Son

Feb 25: Lindau, DE - Club Vaudeville

Feb 26: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

Feb 27: Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

Mar 31: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl ~

Apr 01: St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Apr 02: Joliet, IL - The Forge

Apr 03: Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum

Apr 05: Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

Apr 06: Reading, PA - Reverb

Apr 07: Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Apr 08: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Apr 10: Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Apr 12: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Apr 15: Austin, TX - Emo's

Apr 16: Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

Apr 17: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Apr 19: Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Apr 20: Tucson, AZ - Encore

Apr 22: San Diego, CA - SOMA

Apr 24: Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

Apr 26: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Apr 27: Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr 28: Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Apr 29: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Apr 30: Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

May 01: Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

May 03: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

May 04: Albany, NY - Empire Live

May 05: Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

May 06: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 07: New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

May 08: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Jun 18: Clisson, FR - Hellfest

Jun 24 - 26: Manchester, UK - Outbreak

Jun 24 - 26: Grafenhainichen, DE - Full Force 2022

Jun 25: Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air Festival 2022

Jul 02: Munster, DE & Leper, BE - Vainstream Rockfest & Leper Fest

Jul 03: Vivero, ES - Resurrection Fest 2022

Jul 07: Veike Mezirici, CZ - Fatjfest

Jul 09: Cheltenham, UK - 2000Trees