Kölsch Processes The Past On Powerful New Album 'I Talk To Water'

Kölsch is set to grace the release of I Talk To Water with a global tour.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Kölsch Processes The Past On Powerful New Album 'I Talk To Water'

Danish house and techno phenomenon Kölsch sends hearts soaring on his rousing new album I Talk To Water, out today, 27th October via Kompakt.

Kölsch's fifth album for Kompakt, I Talk To Water, is an intimate, deep-dive narrative that interweaves themes of family and history, whilst acknowledging the process of turning grief into comfort. The core of the album is inspired by Kölsch's father Patrick Reilly, a touring musician during the sixties and seventies who passed away in 2003.

Album tracks ‘Grape', ‘Tell Me' and ‘It Ends Where It Began' all use recordings of Patrick's dreamlike guitar playing to poignant and delicate effect, fusing the album with the past. 

Elsewhere, opener and title track ‘I Talk To Water' sets the tone with a synth-soaked masterpiece featuring vocals from Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, while ‘Dreams' builds a shimmering soundscape around heartstopping strings. Deeper into the tracklist, sublime lead single ‘An Amazing' is an electrifying uptempo groove driven by a delicate vocal line repeating the simple yet powerful central hook: “you're an amazing”. 

Pieced together during the pandemic and its numerous lockdowns, the tranquility of this moment inspired Kölsch to reflect on his father's passing, and how he could memorialise such a significant figure in his life. He reflects, “This whole album is about the process of loss, and for me it's been one of my main driving forces in my musical life, the whole emotional aspect of whatever I've done has been based in that feeling that he's not there anymore.”

Delving into a wave of sentimental emotions, I Talk To Water began to bloom. The recordings used in the project provided a gateway for Kölsch, to unite both the past and present in a meaningful way, allowing him to create his most personal body of work yet. 

Kölsch is set to grace the release of I Talk To Water with a global tour, spanning Europe, South America and the United States, as well as festivals including Tomorrowland Brazil, Art of the Wild and Amsterdam ADE.

Kölsch, real name Rune Reilly Kølsch, is a Copenhagen, Denmark-based house and techno producer who has sold millions of records all over the world. He began in the 2010s producing numerous volumes of Kompakt's Speicher series, as well as the critically acclaimed album trilogy 1977, 1983 and 1989, which continued his tradition of ground breaking and genre defining cuts.

Mega hit Grey taken from 1989, has accumulated a colossal 49 million streams on Spotify. Later in the decade, he founded his own Ipso label and released collaborations with Michael Mayer, Tiga, and Sasha, in addition to releasing a continuous mix of original material on Fabric in 2019. The lushly orchestrated Now Here No Where (2020) marked his return to Kompakt. 

A poignant narrative weaved throughout 12 gripping tracks, I Talk To Water is a treat for fans of Kölsch's melodic, emotionally charged techno. 

Tour dates

  27th October - Brooklyn Mirage (New York)

28th October - M2 (Miami)

24th November - The Church (Denver)

25th November - Avalon (LA)

2nd December - Fairground Fstvl (Hannover)

16th December - Extrema Noir (Belgium)



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Call Sender Share Their Timeless Debut Lost To The Storm Photo
Call Sender Share Their Timeless Debut 'Lost To The Storm'

Call Sender shares their timeless debut album 'Lost To The Storm', featuring the title track 'Wilderness'. The jazz-funk duo is a collaboration between UK-based Paul Elliott and US-based Michael Reed. The album showcases a fusion of funky drums and Chinese zither.

2
Cawston Share Safe With Me Photo
Cawston Share 'Safe With Me'

Cawston Share releases new single 'Safe With Me' - listen now! After re-branding in 2021, Cawston released their first single ''June Sixteenth,' followed by 'The More You Stay Away.' The band — Jenna Johnson (vocals),  Alexis Artiga (guitar + vocals), and Devin Corbach (drums) — traffics in energetic rhythms and pop melodies.

3
Frank Sinatras Platinum Out Today Celebrating Anniversary Photo
Frank Sinatra's 'Platinum' Out Today Celebrating Anniversary

The  44-track set features a cross-section of his most beloved songs and sought-after rarities. From the swinging “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and ebullient “Come Fly With Me” to the breathtaking “Moonlight in Vermont” and torch song “Only The Lonely,” the set also includes previously unreleased tracks culled from the Capitol vaults.

4
Natalie Jane Releases Intrusive Thoughts Photo
Natalie Jane Releases 'Intrusive Thoughts'

The 10-song EP will feature four brand new original songs – including her new single, “Intrusive Thoughts,” which she dropped now – plus six of her earlier singles. Natalie captures the doubts and fears that play like a loop in the mind after a heartbreak on “Intrusive Thoughts.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD