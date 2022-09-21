Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito returns with "Sad Girl Music" feat. BANKS. Released today via Astralwerks, the track received a global premiere from Triple J (Kito's fifth Triple J premiere). The song finds BANKS contemplating the slip-up that's turned her into a "bad girl listening / to sad girl music" and Kito redefining what "sad girl music" sounds like.

The track follows Kito's late 2021 EP Blossom and marks her first collaboration with BANKS since she co-produced "Gimme," the lead single from the renowned singer-songwriter's 2019 album, III. Kito and BANKS wrote "Sad Girl Music" with MNEK, M-Phazes, and Rory Noble.

Kito says, "'Sad Girl Music' is our bad girl anthem; I've had it on repeat ever since BANKS got on it and it's definitely one of my favorite releases to date."

BANKS adds, "After working together on 'Gimme,' Kito and I always talked about making more music together. When this song came together, it felt right. Doing a feature is fun for me because it gets me outside my box a little bit and this is a fresh, bouncy tune."

Kito has started to think of her music as an intimate party that everyone is invited to. The Los Angeles-based artist's songs feel familiar and irresistible-swirling up lyrics about love and loss while pulling from the visceral dance songs of her past and the emotionally rich futuristic pop she devours now. Each track offers a bright backdrop for any of her vast cast of collaborators to shine over-Empress Of, Hudson Mohawke, and AlunaGeorge among them.

Kito earned her first Gold record for 2020's "Bitter" with FLETCHER, which boasts over 200 million combined global streams. She's produced pop and R&B acts like Mabel, Tinashé and Jorja Smith; and her playful touch has been just as brilliant on remixes of others' hits, including Beyoncé, Saweetie and Doja Cat, MARINA, and CHVRCHES.

Time and again, she's proven herself a visionary producer of dance-pop brightness, as most recently exemplified by her 2021 Blossom EP, which featured collaborations with BROODS, Bea Miller, VanJess and Channel Tres, and ZHU and Jeremih. Run The Trap said, "Kito proves she is dance pop's brightest rising star with Blossom" and The Honey Pop hailed it as "alluring."

CelebMix noted, "Kito stuns on new EP Blossom...while the songs all pull from different parts of Kito's dance past, they all feel timeless in themselves and will leave you discovering new influences in every note." Flaunt observed, "Kito is a whole vibe, and it shines through in her music...from her romantic lyrics to her uptempo production to her catchy hooks, Kito knows a thing or two about hit records."

BANKS is an American singer, songwriter, producer, poet, and director. Her fourth studio album, SERPENTINA, out now, sees the musician enter previously uncharted territory in every sense-from sound to lyrics to visuals, and everything in-between.

Releasing her debut album Goddess in September 2014 to critical acclaim and commercial success (the record charted in the top 20 in seven countries including North America), it firmly established her sonic signatures: alternative pop inflected with touches of the off-kilter R&B she grew up with.

BANKS returned in 2016 with The Altar, a darker and more intense refraction of the themes she explored on Goddess, also released to widespread praise and multiple top 20 placings in both the U.S. and abroad. Then, for her third album in 2019, she unveiled the exhilarating, synth-heavy lead single "Gimme," produced by Hudson Mohawke, as the lead single for the aptly titled III, marking yet another step in her progression as an artist with its more experimental production flourishes and more mature lyrical themes.

Following the success of III, she embarked on her biggest tour yet in support of the record, spanning 33 sold-out dates in nine countries. A muse for fashion houses such as Chanel and Dior, she has graced front-row seats at fashion shows and the covers of multiple high-end publications around the world.

She has performed at many of the world's biggest festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza), at the prestigious Guggenheim in NYC, as well as on multiple late night television shows over the years (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Listen to the new single here: