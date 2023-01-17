Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Artist pre-sale begins today at noon local time followed by general on-sale this Friday at 10am local time. 

Jan. 17, 2023  

Today the Bozeman, MT, Americana alt/bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers have announced their 17-date 2023 Spring Tour with support from Nashville's Sicard Hollow. The tour kicks off on April 12 in Davenport, IA at Raccoon Motel.

The newly announced dates will take the band through the midwest, southeast, and northeast, before wrapping up in Milwaukee on May 6. Artist pre-sale begins today at noon local time followed by general on-sale this Friday at 10am local time.

The Dwellers started off 2023 with several sold-out shows in Colorado and Montana and will continue their tour tonight (January 17) for the first of two nights at Knotty Pine in Victor, ID.

The band will finish out January with multiple two-night shows in Whitefish, MT at The Great Northern Bar & Grill, and then in Bozeman at The ELM. Before touring throughout the West Coast in February. All tour dates, festival appearances, and up to date news can be found here.

﻿KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT*

Feb 7 @ The Knitting Factory | Boise, ID*

Feb 9 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA*

Feb 10 @ Neumos | Seattle, WA*

Feb 11 @ Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR*

Feb 14 @ The Domino Room | Bend, OR*

Feb 15 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV*

Feb 16 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*

Feb 17 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*

Feb 18 @ Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA*

Feb 19 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA*

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

Mar 24-26 @ The Caverns | Pelham, TN

April 12 @ Raccoon Motel | Davenport, IA^

April 13 @ The Bottleneck | Lawrence, KS^

April 14 @ George's Majestic Lounge | Fayetteville, AR^

April 15 @ Old Rock House | St. Louis, MO^

April 18 @ Duling Hall | Jackson, MS^

April 19 @ Saturn | Birmingham, AL^

April 20 @ Barrelhouse Ballroom | Chattanooga, TN^

April 21 @ Headliners Music Hall | Louisville, KY^

April 22 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN^

April 27 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^

April 29 @ The Hamilton Live | Washington, DC^

April 30 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY^

May 2 @ The Magic Bag | Ferndale, MI^

May 3 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN^

May 4 @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe | Kalamazoo, MI^

May 5 @ Chop Shop | Chicago, IL^

May 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom | Milwaukee, WI^

May 25-28 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 25-28 @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival | Martinsville, VA

June 16-17 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 21-24 @ ROMP Festival | Owensboro, KY

June 22-24 @ Blue Ox Music Festival | Eau Claire, WI

June 29-July 1 @ Resonance Festival | Garrettsville, OH

July 14-16 @ Under the Big Sky Festival | Whitefish, MT

* w/ Lindsay Lou

^ w/ Sicard Hollow

About Kitchen Dwellers

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."



Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds Announce New Album Council Skies Photo
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce New Album 'Council Skies'
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has revealed details of forthcoming album ‘Council Skies’, released via Sour Mash Records and available to pre-order now. Available on CD, LP, HD Digital, 3LP and 2CD Deluxe limited-edition formats featuring remixes by The Cure’s Robert Smith, and Pet Shop Boys.
The Looney Tunes Ring in Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Short Photo
The Looney Tunes Ring in Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Short
The Looney Tunes are hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with a stacked Bugs slate featuring a Lunar New Year celebration short on Cartoonito, new episodes of Cartoonito’s “Bugs Bunny Builders” and HBO Max’s “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” plus the launch of “Tiny Toons Looniversity” later this year. Watch the video now!
HIGH VIS Announce First Ever North American Tour Photo
HIGH VIS Announce First Ever North American Tour
Now after years of anticipation, the band are finally set to tour North America for the first time ever just after their sold out EU / UK run. The tour kicks off April 1st at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn and continues through Canada, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Bonny Doon Share New Single Crooked Creek Photo
Bonny Doon Share New Single 'Crooked Creek'
Bonny Doon have shared “Crooked Creek,” the rollicking new single from the Detroit, MI trio. Bonny Doon is hitting the road next week on a tour that includes shows with Bnny, Hazel City and Ulna. Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.

share