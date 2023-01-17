Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Today the Bozeman, MT, Americana alt/bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers have announced their 17-date 2023 Spring Tour with support from Nashville's Sicard Hollow. The tour kicks off on April 12 in Davenport, IA at Raccoon Motel.

The newly announced dates will take the band through the midwest, southeast, and northeast, before wrapping up in Milwaukee on May 6. Artist pre-sale begins today at noon local time followed by general on-sale this Friday at 10am local time.

The Dwellers started off 2023 with several sold-out shows in Colorado and Montana and will continue their tour tonight (January 17) for the first of two nights at Knotty Pine in Victor, ID.

The band will finish out January with multiple two-night shows in Whitefish, MT at The Great Northern Bar & Grill, and then in Bozeman at The ELM. Before touring throughout the West Coast in February. All tour dates, festival appearances, and up to date news can be found here.

﻿KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID

Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT*

Feb 7 @ The Knitting Factory | Boise, ID*

Feb 9 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA*

Feb 10 @ Neumos | Seattle, WA*

Feb 11 @ Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR*

Feb 14 @ The Domino Room | Bend, OR*

Feb 15 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV*

Feb 16 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*

Feb 17 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*

Feb 18 @ Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA*

Feb 19 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA*

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

Mar 24-26 @ The Caverns | Pelham, TN

April 12 @ Raccoon Motel | Davenport, IA^

April 13 @ The Bottleneck | Lawrence, KS^

April 14 @ George's Majestic Lounge | Fayetteville, AR^

April 15 @ Old Rock House | St. Louis, MO^

April 18 @ Duling Hall | Jackson, MS^

April 19 @ Saturn | Birmingham, AL^

April 20 @ Barrelhouse Ballroom | Chattanooga, TN^

April 21 @ Headliners Music Hall | Louisville, KY^

April 22 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN^

April 27 @ The Met | Pawtucket, RI^

April 29 @ The Hamilton Live | Washington, DC^

April 30 @ Buffalo Iron Works | Buffalo, NY^

May 2 @ The Magic Bag | Ferndale, MI^

May 3 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN^

May 4 @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe | Kalamazoo, MI^

May 5 @ Chop Shop | Chicago, IL^

May 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom | Milwaukee, WI^

May 25-28 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 25-28 @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival | Martinsville, VA

June 16-17 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 21-24 @ ROMP Festival | Owensboro, KY

June 22-24 @ Blue Ox Music Festival | Eau Claire, WI

June 29-July 1 @ Resonance Festival | Garrettsville, OH

July 14-16 @ Under the Big Sky Festival | Whitefish, MT

* w/ Lindsay Lou

^ w/ Sicard Hollow

About Kitchen Dwellers

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."