Kitchen Dwellers Announce November and December Tour Dates

Artist pre-sale begins today at noon local time followed by general on sale this Friday at 10 am local time.   

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Kitchen Dwellers Announce November and December Tour Dates

Kitchen Dwellers, the Bozeman, MT-based Americana alt/bluegrass band are thrilled to announce November and December tour dates. 

The run will kick off on November 30 in Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line. The newly announced dates will take the band through the midwest, before wrapping up in Columbus, OH for a two-night stint Dec 8 and 9 at The Summit Music Hall. Artist pre-sale begins today at noon local time followed by general on sale this Friday at 10 am local time.   

This fall will also see the band embarking on a month-long tour that will begin on October 11 in Burlington, VT, and will wrap up with three nights in Denver which will include a special VIP-only show at Cervantes’ Otherside ahead of the Ogden Theater shows. All band tour information and up-to-date news can be found at kitchendwellers.com.

KITCHEN DWELLERS ON TOUR

August 26 @ Bridger Brewing | Three Forks, MT *1000th show*

September 1-3 @ Shoe Fest | Manteno, IL

October 4-8 @ Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival | Eureka Springs, AR

October 11 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT^

October 12 @ Cohoes Music Hall | Cohoes, NY^

October 13 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA% 

October 14 @ Baltimore Soundstage | Baltimore, MD^

October 15 @ Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA^ 

October 17 @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA^ 

October 18 @ Harvester Performance Center | Rocky Mount, VA^

October 19 @ The Broadberry | Richmond, VA^

October 20 @ Outer Banks Bluegrass Fest | Manteo Island, NC

October 21 @ Salvage Station | Asheville, NC^*@

October 22 @ Cohap Space | High Point, NC^

October 26 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

October 27 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 28 @ Pour House | Charleston, SC^

October 29 @ Visulite Theatre | Charlotte, NC^

October 31 @ Georgia Theatre | Athens, GA^ 

November 9 @ Cervantes’ Other Side | Denver, CO - VIP ONLY

November 10 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO^^

November 11 @ Ogden Theatre | Denver, CO

November 30 @ Fine Line | Minneapolis, MN**

December 1 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI #

December 2 @ Wooly’s | Des Moines, IA**

December 3 @ RecordBar | Kansas City, MO**

December 6 @ Kenny’s Westside Pub | Peoria, IL** 

December 7 @ The Stache At The Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI**

December 8 - 9 @ The Summit Music Hall | Columbus, OH**

^w/ Fireside Collective 

%w/Mountain Gras Unit

*w/Leftover Salmon

@w/ Arkansauce

^^w/Chris Jacobs 

**w/Armchair Boogie

# w/ Sicard Hollow

About Kitchen Dwellers:

The quartet—Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]—twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues. 

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, Forbes and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

“The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map,” Shawn says. “It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it’s practically dried up. There’s a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life.”



