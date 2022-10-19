Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2-Night Run at the Elm in Bozeman

Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2-Night Run at the Elm in Bozeman

Ticket pre-sale begins today at noon, ET followed by general on sale this Friday at 10am MT.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

The Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled 2023's two-night stand at The Elm in Bozeman, MT. Ticket pre-sale begins today at noon, ET followed by general on sale this Friday at 10am MT. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Kitchen Dwellers are currently on a wildly successful coast-to-coast tour with Daniel Donato where they have been packing venues, and selling out shows since the tour kicked off on October 5 in St. Louis, MO. The newly announced pair of shows at The Elm will be a grand homecoming for the Dwellers since releasing their third studio album, Wise River earlier this year.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Oct 19 @ The Southern | Charlottesville, VA* - SOLD OUT

Oct 20 @ 5 Points Music Sanctuary | Roanoke, VA* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 21 @ Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 22 @ Union Craft Brewery | Baltimore, MD* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 23 @ Park City Music Hall | Bridgeport, CT*

Oct 26 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT*

Oct 27 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA*

Oct 28 @ State Theater | Portland, ME*

Oct 29 @ Putnam Place | Saratoga Springs, NY*

Oct 31 @ Woodlands Tavern | Columbus, OH*

Nov 2 @ Kenny's | Peoria, IL*

Nov 3 @ The Stache at the Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI*

Nov 4 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI* - SOLD OUT

Nov 5 @ Turf Club | St. Paul, MN* - SOLD OUT

Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - LOW TICKETS

Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO - LOW TICKETS (12/3)

Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT

Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT - JUST ANNOUNCED

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

* w/ Daniel Donato

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI TechnologyVIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology
October 19, 2022

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single “Inside of a Plum,” a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP. For the song’s video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images.
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'
October 19, 2022

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway unveils a new song, “Still Dreaming,” co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), along with a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe. A run of live performances with Jenny Owen Youngs will bring Hirway to new cities.
Glen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian RefugeesGlen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian Refugees
October 19, 2022

Irglova’s inclusion was natural on a number of levels for Hansard as he was aware her parents back in her native Czech Republic had taken in multiple families from Ukraine. Irglova, now living in Iceland had been back this summer to visit and was equally moved by the issues at hand. Watch the new performance video now!
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'
October 19, 2022

Her debut single was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as “You & Lonely,” co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.
BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify SinglesBLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles
October 19, 2022

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and this summer’s “Sepsis,” which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their “Recommends” column as they called it a “phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP.”