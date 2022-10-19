Kitchen Dwellers Announce 2-Night Run at the Elm in Bozeman

The Kitchen Dwellers have unveiled 2023's two-night stand at The Elm in Bozeman, MT. Ticket pre-sale begins today at noon, ET followed by general on sale this Friday at 10am MT. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The Kitchen Dwellers are currently on a wildly successful coast-to-coast tour with Daniel Donato where they have been packing venues, and selling out shows since the tour kicked off on October 5 in St. Louis, MO. The newly announced pair of shows at The Elm will be a grand homecoming for the Dwellers since releasing their third studio album, Wise River earlier this year.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates

Oct 19 @ The Southern | Charlottesville, VA* - SOLD OUT

Oct 20 @ 5 Points Music Sanctuary | Roanoke, VA* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 21 @ Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 22 @ Union Craft Brewery | Baltimore, MD* - LOW TICKETS

Oct 23 @ Park City Music Hall | Bridgeport, CT*

Oct 26 @ Higher Ground | Burlington, VT*

Oct 27 @ The Sinclair | Cambridge, MA*

Oct 28 @ State Theater | Portland, ME*

Oct 29 @ Putnam Place | Saratoga Springs, NY*

Oct 31 @ Woodlands Tavern | Columbus, OH*

Nov 2 @ Kenny's | Peoria, IL*

Nov 3 @ The Stache at the Intersection | Grand Rapids, MI*

Nov 4 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI* - SOLD OUT

Nov 5 @ Turf Club | St. Paul, MN* - SOLD OUT

Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - LOW TICKETS

Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO - LOW TICKETS (12/3)

Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT

Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT - JUST ANNOUNCED

Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO

* w/ Daniel Donato

The quartet-Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]-twist bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American west wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

After amassing 5 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Huffington Post, Relix, American Songwriter, and more, the group brings audiences back to Big Sky Country on their third full-length album.

"The town of Wise River is basically a forgotten spot on the map," Shawn says. "It used to be a thriving place with many prosperous mines, but now it's practically dried up. There's a hell of a lot of melancholy. In our mind, it symbolizes the overall feeling of being in slowed-down Montana life."