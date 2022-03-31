Kings Elliot to Support Imagine Dragons on 20-City Us Arena Tour

Rising London-based Kings Elliot is hitting the road this summer with Imagine Dragons, supporting the band on a 20-city U.S. arena tour alongside Macklemore.

The Mercury Tour kicks off August 5 in Salt Lake City and concludes September 15 in Los Angeles. Complete list of dates below. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Friday, April 1 here.

"I still can't believe that Imagine Dragons are taking me on tour, and that the first time I play my songs in America will be in arenas and stadiums," she describes. "...I am so looking forward to playing my songs to so many new people and hopefully welcoming them into this little world I've been creating."

Kings Elliot's critically-acclaimed EP Chaos In My Court is out now on Verve Forecast/Interscope and features the tracks "Call Me A Dreamer," "I'm Getting Tired of Me," "Dancing Alone," "Bitter Tonic," and "The Outsider." New music is coming from Elliot later this year, more details to come soon.

She performed "The Outsider" on German morning television causing the EP to reach #1 on iTunes, and has been featured by Consequence as one of their Artists to Watch 2022.

London-via-Switzerland singer-songwriter Kings Elliot has accumulated millions of global streams, as well as spins on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and KCRW.

The up-and-coming artist to watch has received critical praise from Consequence, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS and Lyrical Lemonade, among others, as well as social support from Reese Witherspoon, Dixie D'Amelio, Lewis Capaldi and Milky Chance. Her music has been added to a host of notable Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

Elliot has been diagnosed with borderline personality and anxiety disorders. She explores this and speaks openly about her battle through her music, even releasing accidentally filmed footage of herself having a panic attack for her music video "I'm Getting Tired Of Me."

Tour Dates

August 5-Rice-Eccles Stadium-Salt Lake City, UT

August 7-Isleta Amphitheater-Albuquerque, NM

August 9-T-Mobile Center-Kansas City, MO

August 12-Hersheypark Stadium-Hershey, PA

August 14-Jiffy Lube Live-Bristow, VA

August 16-Waterfront Music Pavilion-Camden, NJ

August 18-PNC Bank Arts Center-Holmdel, NJ

August 20-Fenway Park-Boston, MA

August 22-Rogers Centre-Toronto, Canada

August 24-Pine Knob Music Theatre-Clarkston, MI

August 26-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre-Tinley Park, IL

August 28-Riverbend Music Center-Cincinnati, OH

August 30-Lakewood Amphitheatre-Atlanta, GA

September 1-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion-The Woodlands, TX

September 3-Dos Equis Pavilion-Dallas, TX

September 5-Dick's Sporting Goods Park-Commerce City, CO

September 8-Shoreline Amphitheatre-Mountain View, CA

September 10-Allegiant Stadium-Las Vegas, NV

September 13-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre-Chula Vista, CA

September 15-Banc of California Stadium-Los Angeles, CA