Kings Elliot Releases Sophomore EP 'Bored of the Circus'

One of 2022's most promising new voices Kings Elliot releases her sophomore EP Bored Of The Circus via Verve Forecast/Interscope. The EP is also available to purchase onlimited edition 10'' vinyl. Along with the EP, Kings Elliot releases the official music video for "Ashes By The Morning."

On Bored Of The Circus, the half-Swiss, half-British singer-songwriter further establishes herself as one of altpop's leading up-and-comers. Elliot digs into her deepest emotions while crafting finely wrought pop songs that feel both incredibly intimate and otherworldly.

The contrast between her to-the-bone lead vocal, which precisely describes her internal torment, and the voices surrounding her, a hovering choir accompaniment made up of multiple tracks of Kings' own voice and arranged by chief collaborator halfrhymes, results in an out-of- time musical experience that heightens all the knotty emotions outlined in her lyrics as she explores themes of mental health, innocence, heartbreak, growth, and hope.

On the new EP, she shares, "'Bored of the Circus' is my realising that I need to escape my own circus, my head. Going through life, relationships and friendships when you struggle with your mind is like walking on a tightrope, constantly trying not to fall. The EP is also about me realising the need to embrace who I am rather than fighting it, even on the darkest days. There is a hopefulness that I want the songs to leave with the listener."

Elliot recently concluded supporting U.S. pop-rock megaforce Imagine Dragons on their North American stadium tour, which kicked off in early August. She also took the School Night stage on September 12th at Bardot in Los Angeles alongside Josh Fudge, Reve, and Cian Ducrot.

Elliot remains a leading advocate for mental health - an open book with her fans, she explores and speaks openly about her battle through her music and her social pages have become a safe haven and space of community for fans.Her bruising honesty and dedication to the craft of songwriting have already made her beloved by fans around the world, and she's already been called "a future star" by BBC6 music maven Chris Hawkins.

Kings Elliot has already received critical praise from Consequence, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS and Lyrical Lemonade, among others, as well as social support from Reese Witherspoon, Dixie D'Amelio, Lewis Capaldi and Milky Chance. Her music has been added to a host of notable Spotify and Apple Music playlists as well.

