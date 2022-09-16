Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kings Elliot Releases Sophomore EP 'Bored of the Circus'

Kings Elliot Releases Sophomore EP 'Bored of the Circus'

The new EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

One of 2022's most promising new voices Kings Elliot releases her sophomore EP Bored Of The Circus via Verve Forecast/Interscope. The EP is also available to purchase onlimited edition 10'' vinyl. Along with the EP, Kings Elliot releases the official music video for "Ashes By The Morning."

On Bored Of The Circus, the half-Swiss, half-British singer-songwriter further establishes herself as one of altpop's leading up-and-comers. Elliot digs into her deepest emotions while crafting finely wrought pop songs that feel both incredibly intimate and otherworldly.

The contrast between her to-the-bone lead vocal, which precisely describes her internal torment, and the voices surrounding her, a hovering choir accompaniment made up of multiple tracks of Kings' own voice and arranged by chief collaborator halfrhymes, results in an out-of- time musical experience that heightens all the knotty emotions outlined in her lyrics as she explores themes of mental health, innocence, heartbreak, growth, and hope.

On the new EP, she shares, "'Bored of the Circus' is my realising that I need to escape my own circus, my head. Going through life, relationships and friendships when you struggle with your mind is like walking on a tightrope, constantly trying not to fall. The EP is also about me realising the need to embrace who I am rather than fighting it, even on the darkest days. There is a hopefulness that I want the songs to leave with the listener."

Elliot recently concluded supporting U.S. pop-rock megaforce Imagine Dragons on their North American stadium tour, which kicked off in early August. She also took the School Night stage on September 12th at Bardot in Los Angeles alongside Josh Fudge, Reve, and Cian Ducrot.

Elliot remains a leading advocate for mental health - an open book with her fans, she explores and speaks openly about her battle through her music and her social pages have become a safe haven and space of community for fans.Her bruising honesty and dedication to the craft of songwriting have already made her beloved by fans around the world, and she's already been called "a future star" by BBC6 music maven Chris Hawkins.

Kings Elliot has already received critical praise from Consequence, Teen Vogue, Billboard, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, COLORS and Lyrical Lemonade, among others, as well as social support from Reese Witherspoon, Dixie D'Amelio, Lewis Capaldi and Milky Chance. Her music has been added to a host of notable Spotify and Apple Music playlists as well.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.