Kingdom of Giants Share New Album 'Passenger'

Out today on SharpTone Records.

California-based metal band Kingdom of Giants are thrilled to share their new full-length album Passenger, out today on SharpTone Records. With Passenger, Kingdom of Giants is poised to soar beyond "best kept secret" status and into the modern metal and post-hardcore stratosphere, with a continuously evolving sound that pushes both the band and their audience forward. While firmly rooted in classic metalcore elements, familiar to fans of Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying or international counterparts like Architects UK and Northlane, the six-piece California band bravely color outside the lines of the safe and predictable. Fans can check out Passenger now at shrptn.co/passenger.

On finally releasing their latest album with the world, Kingdom of Giants shares, "Over the course of 3 years, 2 labels, and 1 pandemic, our new album, Passenger is officially here. We are so excited to share this with you all. We are so grateful to release this album with SharpTone Records. We are passengers.

To celebrate the release of Passenger, Kingdom of Giants have also shared a new visual for single "Night Shift" available to watch now here.﻿

Leading up to the release, the band has shared singles "Sync," "Side Effect," "Wayfinder," and "Blue Dream" alongside stunning cinematic visuals.

The only "constant" in the Kingdom of Giants discography is the constant motion, as the group works tirelessly to ensure each album will take listeners on a rich, rewarding, and diverse journey. Passenger, the band's fourth full-length and first in partnership with SharpTone Records, arrives like a bolt of lightning, heralding a torrential downpour across a desert of cookie-cutter clutter.

The band's ability to recreate the depth and power of their recorded compositions on the stage has been demonstrated on stages across North America and Europe, as Kingdom of Giants built a reputation as road dogs on tours with Fit For A King, As I Lay Dying, Born Of Osiris, and Phinehas.

Dana Willax and bassist Jonny Reeves share vocal duties, blending a mixture of scream/sing storytelling drawn from each of their life experiences and emotional obstacles. It's less of a traditional metalcore screamer / "clean vocalist" pairing and more akin to the tradeoff in bands like blink-182, in spirit and structure if not in sound. The triple guitar attack of Max Bremer, Red Martin, and Julian Perez saves the terrifyingly aggressive technical prowess flourishes for when they'll have the most impact. They adeptly focus on steady and catchy grooves that lock in place with Reeves and drummer Truman Berlin, whose skills are among the top levels within the genre.

