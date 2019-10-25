King Princess' Debut Album CHEAP QUEEN is Out Now

Rising pop star King Princess' debut album Cheap Queen is out today on Zelig/Columbia Records.

King Princess will make her television debut with a performance on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, November 5th following her two-night sold out residence at New York's Terminal 5.

Included in this year's The New York Times, New York Magazine and Entertainment Weekly fall previews, Cheap Queen was written and produced in Los Angeles by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff. The album features contributions from Tobias Jesso Jr., Father John Misty and The Dap-Kings.

Prior today's release, album tracks "Hit The Back," "Aint Together," "Prophet," and title track, "Cheap Queen" were released to critical acclaim. NPR wrote, "For King Princess, a 20-year-old who's currently blooming into a queer icon, 'Cheap Queen' has it all."

King Princess is currently on a North American headline tour which includes stops at New York's Terminal 5, DC's 9:30 Club, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and many more. See below for the full list of dates. This year has seen King Princess grace festival stages this year at Coachella, Governors Ball, Glastonbury, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza and most recently Austin City Limits (ACL). Billboard noted of her ACL performance, "[King Princess] demonstrated both pop prowess ("Cheap Queen," "Pussy is God" and "Trust Nobody") and a penchant for rippin' rock riffs..."

Cheap Queen follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 250 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 24 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way.

KING PRINCESS - CHEAP QUEEN

1. Tough On Myself

2. Useless Phrases

3. Cheap Queen

4. Ain't Together

5. Do You Wanna See Me Crying

6. Homegirl

7. Prophet

8. Isabels Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

9. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It's Love

KING PRINCESS LIVE

October 28

Rebel Complex

Toronto, ON

October 29

MTELUS

Montreal, QC

October 30

House of Blues

Boston, MA

November 1

Terminal 5

New York, NY

November 2

Terminal 5

New York, NY

November 4

The Fillmore

Philadelphia, PA

November 6

9:30 Club

Washington, DC

November 7

9:30 Club

Washington, DC

November 9

The Orange Peel

Asheville, NC

November 10

Tabernacle

Atlanta, GA

November 12

The Plaza Live

Orlando, FL

November 13

Revolution

Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 16

Corona Capital

Mexico City, MX

January 16

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Vancouver, BC

January 18

Showbox SoDo

Seattle, WA

January 19

Roseland Theater

Portland, OR

January 21

Fox Theater

Oakland, CA

January 24

The Wiltern

Los Angeles, CA

January 25

The Wiltern

Los Angeles, CA

January 28

The Observatory North Park

San Diego, CA

January 29

The Van Buren

Phoenix, AZ

January 31

The Union Event Center

Salt Lake City, UT

February 2

Ogden Theatre

Denver, CO

February 4

Palace Theatre

Saint Paul, MN

February 5

Riviera Theatre

Chicago, IL

February 7

Royal Oak Music Theatre

Detroit, MI

February 8

Stage AE

Pittsburgh, PA

February 10

Newport Music Hall

Columbus, OH

February 11

Marathon Music Works

Nashville, TN

February 13

The Pageant

Saint Louis, MO

February 14

The Truman

Kansas City, MO





