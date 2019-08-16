King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release INFEST THE RATS' NEST Today

Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released their fifteenth studio album -- the thrash metal-worshipping Infest The Rats' Nest -- today via ATO Records. Earlier this week, the septet released a video game revealing their latest single "Mars For The Rich.". King Gizzard also began their massive headline world tour this week with a night at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. The band will continue on through much of the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks before storming through Europe this October. See below for the full list of currently-announced tour dates.

Before releasing the "Mars For The Rich" game, the band shared three singles from the album -- the wildly heavy "Planet B," the chugging "Self-Immolate," and the blastbeat-laden "Organ Farmer" -- and their absurdly dark accompanying videos. These new tracks prove that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aren't mere dabbling dilettantes when it comes to thrash and metal. Their love of this ferocious music runs deep, and was previously explored on 2017's apocalyptic concept album Murder Of The Universe, hinted at during the award-winning Nonagon Infinity's more bludgeoning moments and elsewhere in numerous hardcore psychedelic freak-outs in their back catalogue.

In a display of their defiant creative restlessness, the prolific group released the decidedly mellowerFishing For Fishies (ATO) earlier this year, which featured the stomping electro-shuffle "Cyboogie" and the playful title track.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2019 tour dates

08/16 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

08/18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/21 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

08/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/24 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

08/26 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

08/27 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/28 - New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/31 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 - Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company

09/02 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/03 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/04 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Austin

09/06 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/30 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Nottingham

10/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow

10/02 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/03 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse Manchester

10/05 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/06 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg (SOLD OUT)

10/07 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

10/08 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)

10/11 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswek Victoria

10/12 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle Berlin

10/13 - Luxembourg @ Rockhal Club Esch Sur Alzette

10/14 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

10/15 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

10/16 - Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA

10/18 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

10/19 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz





