King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release INFEST THE RATS' NEST Today
Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released their fifteenth studio album -- the thrash metal-worshipping Infest The Rats' Nest -- today via ATO Records. Earlier this week, the septet released a video game revealing their latest single "Mars For The Rich.". King Gizzard also began their massive headline world tour this week with a night at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre. The band will continue on through much of the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks before storming through Europe this October. See below for the full list of currently-announced tour dates.
Before releasing the "Mars For The Rich" game, the band shared three singles from the album -- the wildly heavy "Planet B," the chugging "Self-Immolate," and the blastbeat-laden "Organ Farmer" -- and their absurdly dark accompanying videos. These new tracks prove that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aren't mere dabbling dilettantes when it comes to thrash and metal. Their love of this ferocious music runs deep, and was previously explored on 2017's apocalyptic concept album Murder Of The Universe, hinted at during the award-winning Nonagon Infinity's more bludgeoning moments and elsewhere in numerous hardcore psychedelic freak-outs in their back catalogue.
In a display of their defiant creative restlessness, the prolific group released the decidedly mellowerFishing For Fishies (ATO) earlier this year, which featured the stomping electro-shuffle "Cyboogie" and the playful title track.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2019 tour dates
