Kimberly Perry Returns With 'Fool's Gold'

Along with “Fool’s Gold,” Perry has announced Superbloom, an extended version of her highly celebrated Bloom project, due October 27.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry returns with her newest single, “Fool’s Gold,” out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records. Along with “Fool’s Gold,” Perry has announced Superbloom, an extended version of her highly celebrated Bloom project, due October 27.

The upbeat cautionary tale combines her sage lyricism and powerful vocals as she smoothly warns, “Be careful what you’re hitching up your wagon to, your wheels might end up spinning out from under you.”

“Fool’s Gold is about my experience out West, pursuing pop music, and chasing a so-called golden carrot,” Perry states. “While I needed that season and that adventure to discover more about who I am, all of it ultimately led me back home to Tennessee, to Johnny, and to Country music. Thank God for the dead ends, it’s where we get to spin around and start making our way to our truest selves.”

“Fool’s Gold” is Perry’s first release since June’s Bloom EP, which marked her debut as a solo country artist and received glowing critical praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, CMT, and more. The introspective project found Perry reflecting on her overall growth since the beginning of her career, most notably through the reimagined classic, “If I Die Young Pt. 2.”

Perry signed to RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records as a solo country artist, as well as a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Songs & Daughters Publishing earlier this year. She also made her solo artist debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry before lighting up the stages at this year’s CMA Fest.

Superbloom isn’t the only new addition Perry is sharing with fans! Earlier this month, she announced the birth of her son, Whit Costello. Perry’s pregnancy played a crucial role in the creation of her music as a solo artist, inspiring her to share the invaluable lessons that she imparts on listeners throughout Bloom and its soon-to-be successor Superbloom.

Kimberly Perry is now represented by Anthony Manker and Cooper Anstett at Group Projects.



