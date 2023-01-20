Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kim Petras Releases New Single 'brrr'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Global pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single "brrr," an industrial, beat-heavy, bad bitch anthem - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Produced by ILYA (Ariana Grande, Normani, Ellie Goulding), "brrr" shivers with glacial synths and crystal-clear vocals and is about knowing what you want and finding someone who isn't intimidated by you that will come closer and show you how cool they are.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers this Monday, January 23 for the debut live performance of "brrr" and her first late night television interview, Kim will also be performing her GRAMMY-nominated, global #1 platinum hit "Unholy" with Sam Smith at the BRIT Awards where she and Sam are nominated for "Song of the Year." "Unholy" is also nominated for "Best Collaboration" at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Kim was recently announced as the headliner for Sydney WorldPride in Australia in March and will perform at Governor's Ball in NYC this June. Additionally, Kim is Spotify's January Songwriter of the Month and was just nominated by the GLAAD Media Awards for "Outstanding Music Artist."

"brrr" follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single "If Jesus Was A Rockstar" and the worldwide success of "Unholy," which she also co-wrote with Sam Smith. The chart-topping song quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts, earning Kim her first GRAMMY nomination and skyrocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.

Marking a historic first in LGBTQ+ chart and GRAMMY history, "Unholy" saw Kim and Sam became the first openly transgender solo artist and non-binary solo artist, respectively, to ascend to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and are also the first to receive a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Following their MTV EMA win for 'Video for Good,' Kim and Sam received the 'Innovator of the Year' Award at the Variety Hitmakers event.

"If Jesus Was A Rockstar," produced by Max Martin, ILYA and Omer Fedi, sees Kim reflecting on finding her own relationship with spirituality after not feeling welcomed by the institution of religion when she was younger and wondering if more people would embrace religion if it embraced them as she creates her own version of a more inclusive Jesus.

Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than a billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era that brought her viral single "Coconuts," her sex-positive EP Slut Pop and a serendipitously-timed cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" which became one of the most successful Amazon Originals of 2022.

Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash.

Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy." Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu."

As Petras' widespread acclaim has grown, she has made numerous national TV appearances, drew global attention during her Met Gala debut, and has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA. She was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack. Kim also recently made her acting debut in the HBO show Los Espookys, streaming now on HBO Max.

Watch the new lyric video here:



