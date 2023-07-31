Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'

International pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras is featured on the official remix of Sofia Reyes’ and Danna Paola’s catchy hit “Tqum” – out now!

The remix follows the release of Kim’s debut album Feed The Beast, a declaration about being willing to be consumed by pop music that made a huge splash and is heavily inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up.

Sofia and Danna approached Kim about joining the single after seeing that she was listening to the original version of the song on social media.

Recently nominated for Rolling Stone Sound of the Year and the 2023 Streamy Awards, Kim is gearing up to head out on the North American leg of her Feed The Beast World Tour this September in support of her album which features stand out track "King of Hearts" as well as Kim’s latest buzzy hit “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her #1, GRAMMY-winning, global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and beat-heavy single “brrr.”

The tour will see Kim continue her monumental year which kicked off with her LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win (for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith for “Unholy,”) and her debut on the stages of the GRAMMY Awards (introduced by Madonna), Saturday Night Live, and BRIT Awards with Sam Smith.

Kim recently attended the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, graced many covers including the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and received the Chartbreaker Award at Billboard’s Women In Music after being honored with the Innovator of the Year Award alongside Sam Smith at Variety’s Hitmakers event.

Kim also just delivered an epic live concert on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series, which included performances of new songs "King of Hearts" and "Thousand Pieces" as well as "Alone," and her beloved Top 40 hit "Heart To Break."