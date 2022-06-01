Kim Petras Covers Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' for Pride for Amazon Music

To kick off Pride in style, Amazon Music today reveals a brand-new Amazon Original cover of Kate Bush's iconic single, "Running Up That Hill" from international pop sensation Kim Petras.

Appearing on PROUD, Amazon Music's global playlist celebrating new music from LGBTQ+ artists 365 days of the year, the song finds Petras paying homage to the pop legend, delivering a powerful new cover of one of pop's cornerstone songs. Fans can listen to the exhilarating new cover below.

"I have always been obsessed with "Running Up That Hill." It means so much and it's so elusive. You can definitely decide what you want it to mean. For me, it's about equality. And my timing for this was strangely perfect!" said Kim Petras.

Kim Petras' Amazon Original is part of Amazon Music's celebration of Pride Month. Throughout June, Amazon Music will release a slate of content that celebrates the joy of Pride, while spotlighting artists who are breaking boundaries. Music fans will be able to listen to PROUD, Amazon Music's global playlist spotlighting new music from LGBTQ+ artists, as well as Orgullo, a playlist dedicated to Latin LGBTQ+ artists.

In addition to Kim Petras' Amazon Original, PROUD will be the home to a series of brand-new Amazon Original tracks throughout the summer, with more artists to be announced. Tomorrow, Olsen and director Kimberly Stuckwisch will also debut Big Time, a new film presented by Amazon Music for Pride Month. The 28-minute film premieres June 2nd at 6:30pm PDT/9:30pm EDT on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and via the Amazon Music App.

Fans can also hear Kim Petras' new song on the by simply asking "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Kim Petras" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

International pop sensation Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than 850 million global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Kim signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era with the recent release of "Coconuts" and "Future Starts Now" both from her forthcoming, highly anticipated debut album. Last year, Kim performed on the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards and drew global attention at the Met Gala.

Kim recently made her epic Coachella debut, where she performed songs from her sex-positive Slut Pop EP live for the first time. Next up, Kim will headline NYC Pride's Pride Island on June 26.

Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash. Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy." Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu."

As Kim's widespread acclaim has grown, she has made national TV appearances including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA. She was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

Listen to the new cover here: